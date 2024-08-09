‘My Body Just Can’t Do It Anymore!’ David Boreanaz Gets Real About The Toll Filming Seven Seasons Of SEAL Team Has Taken On His Body, And Yikes

The end of SEAL Team is coming on the 2024 TV schedule, as the Paramount+ series enters its seventh and final season. The military drama has gone through a roller coaster with the intense action sequences and emotional storylines, but it was only a matter of time before Bravo’s story came to a close. Not surprisingly, it’s taken a toll on David Boreanaz physically, and yikes is all I have to say after hearing him open up about it.

Having played Master Chief Jason Hayes since the beginning, Boreanaz has gone through an awful lot, and he has likely put a lot of stress on his body. Procedurals certainly ask a lot of its actors and stunt team, and it’s not easy. The Bones actor told People that now is actually the right time for SEAL Team to end, because his body is just done handling it:

My body just can’t do it anymore! There were no shortcuts.

Between the explosions, shootouts, stunts, and more, you certainly have to be physically and mentally fit to do a series like SEAL Team. It’s also not all done with stunt doubles, either, as Boreanaz recalled a time he got hurt filming and had to keep pushing through, which is like what any actual SEAL would do. This shows another way that SEAL Team was trying to be as authentic to the military as it could be, minus some of the more gruesome aspects:

Ten feet in, I hit a rock, and my ankle twists and I fall flat down. My ankle is ballooning, but I had to keep going. You learn from the SEALs how to push through pain — I’m talking guys who have had their arm blown off and are cracking jokes because that’s how they deal with it. It’s very intense.

Even though they push through it while filming, once the cameras are off, the cast is definitely being taken care of. It also must be nice filming the scenes that don’t include all of the action, even if it’s not for long. David Boreanaz revealed just what he’s had done this year alone, and it sounds like SEAL Team’s finale came at a good time:

I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to... I think I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It’s been quite a journey.

Despite all of the injuries that he has suffered while filming SEAL Team, the CBS-turned-Paramount+ series still means a lot to him. Boreanaz shared a grateful message as production was close to wrapping, praising the cast, crew, writers, and everyone else in the show's family. He also reacted to the final season news last November, sharing how blessed he was to play Jason Hayes and how much the show means to not only him but to the men and women in the military.

With Season 7 being the final season of SEAL Team, the stakes will likely be higher than ever, which might mean more explosions and stunts that probably require a lot of its cast physically. It’s hard to tell how the story will end for Bravo, especially following the shocking Season 6 finale cliffhanger. However, luckily, those with a Paramount+ subscription can catch the first two episodes of Season 7 this Sunday, August 11, with new episodes dropping weekly after that.