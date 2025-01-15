David Schwimmer Shared 'Big Mistake' He Made On SNL That Made The Cast Angry (But It Took Him Years To Figure Out Why)
People were not happy.
Hosting Saturday Night Live is no small gig. It's a hard task, because each week a new talent is thrown into the high-octane well-oiled machine that is SNL, and that can be overwhelming. Plus, it's a major rite of passage too, which adds pressure. Recently, David Schwimmer got real about the challenges of hosting the iconic sketch comedy show, and with his story, he revealed a "big mistake" he made that made the cast angry.
Schwimmer hosted SNL back in 1995 as part of Season 21, and he was quite busy at the time, because he was also filming one of the best sitcoms, Friends. While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Ross actor shared the schedule he had the week he hosted, and it didn’t give him much time to rehearse for SNL, as he explained:
It sounds like Schwimmer tried his best to make it to SNL with plenty of time to spare, as he can’t exactly help when Friends films. However, considering he made it to New York with only two days until the show, people were not happy. Prep for each episode of SNL begins the Monday before the show for the writers, cast, and guest host, and it continues throughout the week. So missing most of the week is certainly not a good look, and when the actor eventually made it to Studio 8H, people weren’t happy:
It is good to know that David Schwimmer managed to get through his hosting gig, but it does not sound easy. Perhaps that also explains why he has never returned as host too.
He admitted he didn’t find out the reason why everyone was so angry at him until years later, and even now, he’s not sure if he should even accept an invitation to come back for the big anniversary special, as he said:
It's kind of wild to hear that Schwimmer wasn't aware of SNL's schedule, especially when you consider the fact that both the sketch show and Friends aired on NBC. You’d think it would be a no-brainer to give him a heads-up, especially since NBC knew of both schedules. The mystery remains as to why Schwimmer was never told, but at least he was finally able to get some closure. Plus, his being invited back for the 50th anniversary special could be a good thing, even if he doesn’t think so.
As SNL creeps up on its 50th anniversary, Schwimmer is creeping up on his 30th anniversary hosting SNL, which will be in October. Since it seems like there is no bad blood between him and the show, assuming it wasn’t some intern just randomly emailing every single past host, perhaps he can host again in the future and redeem himself. In the meantime, those with a Peacock subscription can go back and watch his episode, along with every single episode of Saturday Night Live. Also, you can catch new episodes as they air on the 2025 TV schedule as well as the 50th anniversary on NBC.
