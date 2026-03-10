How Meghan McCain Responded After The View Guest Host Sheryl Underwood Gave Her On-Air Props
There's mutual respect here.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As the 2026 TV schedule pushes on, The View continues to welcome guest hosts in the absence of Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who’s on maternity leave. The talk show welcomed series alum Elisabeth Hasselbeck last week, and they’re now joined by Sheryl Underwood. A veteran of CBS’ The Talk, Underwood slipped perfectly into the group. And, during her second appearance on the program this week, she praised another one of the ABC staple’s former co-hosts, Meghan McCain, who responded to those comments.
What Did Sheryl Underwood Say About Meghan McCain On The View?
The Tuesday, March 10th edition of The View included a discussion on the United States’ recent military strikes in Iran. Eventually, the conversation turned to South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who made comments about what kind of military action the U.S. should take in countries like Spain and Saudi Arabia. Graham received blowback for his comments, and Meghan McCain – whose late father, Sen. John McCain knew Graham – was among those to criticize the sentiments. Underwood referenced Meghan on air, saying:
Whether McCain – who, like Underwood, is a Republican – was actually watching the broadcast live or not is unclear. However, she apparently caught wind of Underwood’s comments somehow and felt compelled to respond.Article continues below
How Did Meghan McCain Respond To Sheryl Underwood’s Praise?
McCain made her statements on X, where she acknowledged that she’d known Sen. Graham since she was a child. From there, she said she was “imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate.” McCain stated that Graham was “scaring people and doing damage to whatever message” the administration was trying to get across about Iran. Upon hearing Underwood’s approval of her take, McCain shared this message with EW:
This show of mutual respect represents a bit of a unification moment between Meghan McCain and The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021 after doing guest stints between 2008 and 2010. The Citizen McCain host hasn’t held back when discussing her time on the show and, in 2021, she shared candid backstage details that painted a picture of what she believed to be a toxic working environment. However, ABC executives, reportedly disputed such claims and accused McCain of instigating drama.
Still, on rare occasions, McCain has shown love to some of her now-former co-stars despite the fact that they don’t see eye to eye. That doesn’t mean McCain is keen on returning to The View, of course. Nevertheless, those who relish moments of mutual admiration on the show may appreciate this recent development involving McCain and Underwood.
Those who want to see the remainder of Sheryl Underwood’s guest-hosting stint on The View should tune in when it airs at 11 a.m. ET during the rest of these weekdays on ABC.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.