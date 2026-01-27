Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Featured An Alien Reference That I Totally Missed

The latest episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to hit the 2026 TV schedule totally had a nod to one of the best sci-fi movie franchises of all time, the Alien films, and I cannot believe I missed it the first time around. What's even better is that the reference was inspired by one of the newest Trek cast members, with props going to Zoë Steiner for finding a way to honor Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley.

Steiner recently posted on Instagram Stories about the filming of "Vitus Reflex," available with a Paramount+ subscription. Thanks to a TikTok, she saw the trick shot Ripley hit in Alien: Resurrection, and decided then and there that Tarima would do the same:

Saw this scrolling one night during filming Season 1 and thought...could I do this? I got it in my head and was determined to make it happen and add it to the basketball scene.

As a brief aside, I love that basketball is still a sport in the distant future for both Star Trek and Alien. All the technical advancements in the world are no substitutes for a 2-on-2 pick-up game.

Going back to Steiner, she then began to post videos of her training at various courts, and surprisingly, making the behind-the-back shot. I would've guessed the shot being made was added in post-production, but after seeing her make it a few times in practice sessions, I'm going to say it was all skill.

Unfortunately, when it came time to film the actual scene, Zoë Steiner was hit with a curveball. She had prepared to use a standard basketball this entire time, only to learn on the day of shooting she'd be using something else:

Then the added pressure and big change up of finding out I had to do it with this (amazing) custom made space bball, which feels and plays very differently.

I did have to chuckle at Steiner using the term "space" for the ball, considering the airless basketball is some relatively new modern technology in the sports world. That said, I've seen enough pros using the airless basketball to know that there is a difference in shooting it compared to a standard ball, so it's even more impressive that she was able to nail the shot.

Steiner's peek behind the curtain comes at a big time for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which is the talk of the fandom as the first new Trek series in years. Critics gave it positive reviews, but some bemoan it, including those in the highest offices of government.

Meanwhile, the cast is in the midst of filming Season 2, and hopefully cooking up new ways to honor the past on its impressive Academy set. As someone who is enjoying the series so far, I kind of hope that the new season addresses the polarizing response to it, seeing as it's a reflection of the times we live in.

Those in need of some new sci-fi should check out Star Trek: Starfleet Academy over on Paramount+ right now. As a longtime fan of the franchise, I genuinely haven't seen a series yet that manages to give us something entirely new, while still capturing the past energy of previous shows so well. Plus, Paul Giamatti and Holly Hunter are just fantastic in it.