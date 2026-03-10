Why Andy Cohen Shouted Out Three Specific Housewives After Mary Cosby's Son's Funeral
The King of Bravo has spoken.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is one of the best reality shows out there, and fan recently saw the end of Season 6 on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). That fandom has been collectively grieving ever since it was revealed that fan-favorite Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr. died at age 23. His funeral services recently happened, and Andy Cohen shouted out three Housewives for attending and being especially kind to Mary.
News of Robert Jr.'s death rocked the Bravosphere, especially since fans had been following his struggle with addiction and legal issues on Salt Lake. Filming for RHOSLC was delayed as a result of this tragedy, with Mary and her family organizing his funeral services. During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, he revealed he wasn't able to attend in person, offering:
This understandable, as it sounds like Andy simply didn't have the to travel to Utah in order to attend Robert Jr.'s services. But he heard about what the event was like, as well as who was in attendance.Article continues below
Per Cohen, the full cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City where there to show their respect: Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Britani Bateman. But some other Housewives from other cities made the trip to support Mary. Namely Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Shereé Whitfield. Andy gave that trio props for being so generous, saying:
The Real Housewives really is a sisterhood. Bravo fans have watched as crossovers happened, and women from various cities have connected and supported each other. So it should come as no surprise that a number of Housewives went to Salt Lake City to show their love and support to Mary during this impossible time.
Mary Cosby's church has been the subject of some controversy over the years, but fans have also been able to watch her with her congregation during RHOSLC. Per Andy Cohen, she was in her element during Robert Jr.'s services, despite her grief. As he put it:
Of course, Mary's many fans out there are wondering about how much we should expect to see her in Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Cameras have reportedly gone up, but it's unclear whether or not Cosby is filming. Given the immense tragedy she's dealt with, no one would blame her if she needed to step away. Although since she and Robert Jr. were so brave and transparent in speaking about his addiction on the show, perhaps she'll once again open her doors and heart to the viewers. Only time will tell. Our thoughts continue to be with Mary Cosby and her family during this impossible time.
