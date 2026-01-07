Whoopi Goldberg's Two-Word Response To Capping The View’s Convo About Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Is Sending Me

As long as we have celebrities we’re probably going to have celebrity romances to swoon over, gossip about, and outright question in numerous ways. One couple who’s been making lots of waves, especially lately, is recent Critics’ Choice Awards winner Timothée Chalamet and billionaire beauty mogul/The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. While fellow award show attendee Amanda Seyfried seemed a bit confused by the Marty Supreme actor thanking his girlfriend during his acceptance speech, a discussion about the moment on The View led to a hilarious two-word response from Whoopi Goldberg that is absolutely sending me.

How Whoopi Goldberg Ended The View Convo About Timothée Chalamet Publicly Thanking Kylie Jenner

Guys, I cannot tell a lie: I have spent some time in my life speculating about the relationships of famous people who I’ve never met and are unlikely to ever meet. But, even though part of my literal job is to write about celeb couples and the rumors that frequently surround many of them, I don’t generally spend most of my time thinking about such things. And, I’m going to guess that this is how The View’s Whoopi Goldberg goes about her daily life, as well, considering how she recently reacted to a Hot Topics discussion on the long-running daytime show about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

The point of conversation, specifically, was whether or not the Dune actor (who also briefly acknowledged his romance on a podcast before Christmas) publicly thanking the Kardashian/Jenner family member who’s been his partner for three years now during his Critics’ Choice Best Actor acceptance speech is a sign of trouble being on the horizon for the duo, or if it was just a sweet gesture. After a short back and forth among the co-hosts, which did not include any input from moderator Goldberg, the singing Sister Act 3 star ended the segment with a quip that showed how relieved she was for it to be over:

Thank God!

Oh, Whoop. We love you.

You know what? I totally feel the Whoopster’s pain here, folks. There is nothing worse than feeling forced into a conversation you’d rather not have, whether the topic is about you or someone else. If you think the EGOT winner remained silent about the matter in the most respectful way, well, you’re sorta correct. But, after announcing the topic at the start of the segment in a way that showed her general confusion about why it was being discussed, the Ghost Oscar winner spent the entirety of the convo looking bored as hell:

Who among us hasn’t thought “Thank God!” when our sudden, unwelcome involvement in a discourse has finally ended? Pretty much all of us, right? But, what’s sending me to the moon is Goldberg actually saying it out loud to let millions of people know that she was not on board with any of that mess. I gotta say, I want more of that freedom! You can watch her co-hosts tackle the topic, below:

We might not all be able to say what we think exactly when we think it, so it’s good that we can enjoy that feeling through Goldberg’s unfiltered nature every once in a while. This kind of behavior is priceless!