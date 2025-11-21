New Star Trek Story Is Spinning A Classic TV Episode To Honor Both Nichelle Nichols And Uhura In An Unexpected Way

While there aren't anymore new Star Trek adventures left on the 2025 TV schedule, the franchise will get back to exciting fans in the new year. Beyond watching Holly Hunter and others in Starfleet Academy, and waiting on news of a potential new movie, there's a slew of comics honoring some of Trek's best adventures, and even rewriting one iconic episode to mirror an event in the life of actress Nichelle Nichols.

Star Trek Deviations has served as IDW's way of revisiting iconic stories of the series and introducing a twist to tell the tale in a different way. It's essentially its version of Marvel's "What If," comics, and in February, it will tackle a pivotal moment in history in the United States, using one of its best episodes.

Uhura Will Travel Back To The Civil Rights Movement In A Retelling Of "The City On The Edge Of Forever"

"The City On The Edge Of Forever" will get an alternate take in the one-shot Star Trek Deviations: Threads of Destiny , as the Guardian of Forever sends Uhura back to the 20th century, during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Based on the synopsis provided to IGN, it's said Uhura will join the movement, and "reconnect to why her work as a communications officer is perhaps the most important work of all."

The Story Seems To Mirror Nichelle Nichols Meeting With Martin Luther King Jr.

Nichelle Nichols was honored by many after her death in 2022, but believe it or not, there was a time when she might've left Star Trek before the original series was canceled. As the story goes, Nichols told StarTrek.com she even handed her letter of resignation to creator Gene Roddenberry, but he held onto it for a time to see if she would change her mind.

Days later, Nichols attended an NAACP fundraiser and was approached for a private meeting with Civil Rights Leader, American icon, and Star Trek fan, Martin Luther King Jr. King told Nichols that Star Trek was the only show he allowed his children to stay up and watch, and he loved her portrayal as an intelligent Black woman on the crew of the Enterprise.

Nichols attempted to tell MLK that she had quit the role, but he wouldn't hear it. He drove home the critical role she played to many adults and children, as Black representation on television was rare, and as the actress said, that was all it took to convince her to return and take back her resignation. It's a fantastic story, and one that I'm glad more people might get to hear thanks to Star Trek Deviations: Threads of Destiny.

Writer Stephanie Williams Is Perfect For This Story

Putting Star Trek Deviations: Threads of Destiny together will be writer Stephanie Williams and artist Flaviano. Williams is among the most talented storytellers across both mainstream and indie comics, having worked on such titles as DC's Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman and Nubia & the Amazons, Marvel's Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comic and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Ignition Press' Roots of Madness, Mad Cave Studios' Temporal, and IDW's Street Sharks. As a smart and talented Black woman, Williams seems to me like an ideal fit for this particular story, even without any superheroes involved.

Expect to see Star Trek Deviations: Threads of Destiny to hit shelves on February 25th, 2026. For those who want to revisit "The City On The Edge Of Forever," make sure that your Paramount+ subscription is up to date and find it there on streaming.