Dermot Mulroney Looks Good In That Chicago Fire Chief's Uniform, But I'm Really Going To Miss Boden

Chicago Fire will soon be returning amid the 2024 TV schedule, and Firehouse 51 will be looking a tad different. After it was announced that Eamonn Walker would be stepping away from the NBC drama after starring as Chief Wallace Boden since the beginning of the series, it was a question of who would be replacing him. It was Boden's wish for David Eigenberg’s Christopher Hermann to follow in his footsteps, but Dermot Mulroney is set to arrive as Chief Dom Pascal in Season 13. While Mulroney looks good in the uniform, I can’t help but miss Boden already.

The One Chicago franchise has been adding new stars left and right, which isn’t so surprising, considering how long the shows have been on the air. More specifically, Chicago Fire has seen a "revolving door" of cast members over the last few seasons. Despite that, it doesn’t get any easier saying goodbye to fan-favorite characters and welcoming new faces. I am still excited to see Dermot Mulroney joining the fray, however, and new stills released by NBC show Chief Pascal in charge:

(Image credit: NBC)

I have to say, Mulroney can certainly work a chief’s uniform, no doubt about it. And it will be entertaining to see how he meshes with the rest of 51 who are probably missing Boden. And they're not the only ones missing him. The new season hasn’t even premiered yet and, already, I’m hoping that the character will drop in soon. What I'll miss most about Boden is his paternal presence, which shines through when he defends those who work under him. All in all, he was a grounding presence on the show.

While Eamonn Walker will not be returning as a series regular for Season 13, there's still a possibility that he could drop in, especially since Boden will still be working in Chicago. I'd honestly be surprised if Eamonn Walker never returned to the show and, if he doesn't, I'd honestly be very disappointed.

The British actor is the latest star to depart Chicago Fire, and he was the third one to exit in Season 12 alone, following Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer. Given all of the other character changes, Boden's departure feels especially crushing. Eamonn Walker was a larger-than-life series regular, and the show won't be the same without him. At the very least, though, one gets the feeling that the squad will be in good hands with Pascal:

(Image credit: NBC)

Since Boden is in a position to return to Fire, I wonder what kind of conversations have been had amongst the producers about utilizing him moving forward. It'd be great if he became a frequent guest star. But, of course, there still needs to be room for Dermot Mulroney's Chief Pascal to shine. Let's hope the show gives fans a healthy dose of Pascal while also featuring Boden sometime in the future.

Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. In the meantime, stream past episodes of the drama series using a Peacock subscription.