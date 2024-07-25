As Chicago Fire Casts Station 19 Vet As New Fire Chief, I'm More Relieved Than Ever That Boden Can Still Come Back

Chicago Fire ended Season 12 back in the spring with a big question: who will replace Wallace Boden as Chief of Firehouse 51 following his promotion? At the time, the leader seemed to be setting Herrmann up to step into his shoes, but then news broke that One Chicago was looking to cast somebody new. Now, a Station 19 alum has been cast, so he comes to Chicago Fire with experience on ABC's firefighting show. Fans, prepare to welcome Dermot Mulroney to Season 13 in the 2024 TV schedule, with the news making me happier than ever that Boden isn't gone for good.

Dermot Mulroney joins Chicago Fire as a new series regular in Season 13 to play Chief Dom Pascal in 51, according to TVLine. This isn't an internal promotion in the CFD, as Pascal has been a Fire Chief in Miami in recent years despite getting his start in the Windy City. His style of leadership is said to be different from how Boden ran his longtime firehouse; whether or not that's a bad thing after the tease of adding "fresh blood" last season remains to be seen.

While Mulroney's character is billed as a series regular, it's possible that he won't be around 51 long term, since Herrmann could still get that promotion if he's promoted to captain status and passes the test to become a Battalion chief. That would be interesting for a few reasons, not the least of which is that Chief Herrmann would presumably open up the slot for a new officer on Engine, but I may be getting ahead of myself.

My knee-jerk reaction to Mulroney's casting – other than getting "Say A Little Prayer For You" stuck in my head from his My Best Friend's Wedding days – was that I'm so glad Eamonn Walker is still expected to appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 as a guest star, because I would love to see how the previous Chief of 51 interacts with the new Chief in light of their different styles of leadership. Mulroney and Walker could be formidable scene partners – or opponents, depending on what Dom Pascal is like – and the transition from Boden to Pascal might be easier if fans see Boden still around. All in all, I'm optimistic about Mulroney.

It remains to be seen what other cast changes may be in store in Season 13. Fire didn't waste much time in finding a new paramedic partner for Violet after Brett's departure, and I'm hoping that the teases of Kylie joining Truck 81 pay off. There's also the quest of Damon's future at 51 after the Season 12 finale cliffhanger reveal that he's Severide's half-brother, a.k.a. the secret son of Benny Severide. Damon has been a solid part of 81, but Severide's previous surprise half sibling didn't stick around for the long run.

Fortunately, the wait to see Dermot Mulroney in action at Firehouse 51 has an end in sight: Wednesday, September 25 at 9 p.m. for Chicago Fire, as always between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The late September premiere dates make the three One Chicago series the first of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe to return in the fall.