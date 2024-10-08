Despite Hawai'i Ending, Vanessa Lachey Shared Three-Word Response To Sweet NCIS Post From A Fan

NCIS: Hawai’i was among the many ended and canceled shows in 2024 and, as the fall TV season kicks off, it’s still a hard truth to fathom. CBS tried to shop Hawai’i around after the cancellation but was unsuccessful in doing so, making it even more heartbreaking. While Vanessa Lachey said one last goodbye to Hawai’i, Lachey shared a short but sweet response to a fan’s post about the series.

Amid the 2024 TV schedule, Vanessa Lachey took to her Instagram to repost a fan’s video showcasing the ladies of NCIS: Hawai’i, or the “femininomenon” of the CBS procedural. On her IG story, Lachey didn’t have too much to say about the video but wrote that the show has the “Best. Damn. Fans!!!”, and I can’t say I disagree:

(Image credit: Vanessa Lachey)

When it was announced that Hawai’i was canceled, fans of the series were not happy, as was the cast and crew. The EPs were still proud of the show, even if it did end on a cliffhanger. Fans started petitions and campaigns in an effort to save the drama series, which much of the cast have seen. As of now, the series seems to be done for, but it's apparent that the love is still there. What's even sweeter is that the former Jane Tennant actress spotted this sweet tribute and returned the love.

Vanessa Lachey is one to share sweet posts from fans and show just how much their love and support means. After the cancellation, she shared a message to the fans and highlighted a billboard related to fans efforts to save the show. Meanwhile, her co-star, Jason Antoon, trolled CBS, noting that NCIS: Hawai’i was one of the top series of the 2023-24 season, making the cancellation all the more confusing to people. On top of that, the network continued to use the show in promos, and it was a move that angered fans.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like the NCIS offshoot will be coming back, but there's nothing wrong with keeping hope alive. In the meantime, Lachey is already back on TV via the new season of Love is Blind. While she and the rest of the cast have seemingly moved on, there's still the potential of seeing some of the cast reprise their roles on one of the franchise's other spinoffs.

At the very least, it does seem like the Hawai'i-set show will always hold a place in Vanessa Lachey’s heart and, very obviously, the fans’ hearts as well. Especially with CBS’ delayed premiere week right around the corner, the fact that the show is no more is starting to feel more real.

Nevertheless, you can honor NCIS: Hawai'i yourself by streaming all three seasons with a Paramount+ subscription.