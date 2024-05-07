NCIS: Hawai’i’s Vanessa Lachey Shares A Sweet Message And Save The Show Billboard After Series Ends On A Cliffhanger

While NCIS is still a massive franchise, that doesn’t mean that every new series has been an unqualified success. The recent decision to cancel NCIS Hawai’i by CBS shocked most of the cast of the series, and now following what is expected to be the final episode of the series, star Vanessa Lachey, has thanked fans, even while some of them are working to try and save the show.

And there may now be even more fans who want to save the show, as it was clear from the NCIS: Hawai’i finale that there were no plans to end the show when it was filmed, the series ended on a cliffhanger, and that may now never get resolved.

How Vanessa Lachey Responded To Fans Following NCIS Hawai’i’s Cancellation

It’s been less than two weeks since the decision was made to end NCIS Hawai’i after three seasons. Star Vanessa Lachey said she was blindsided by the news and other NCIS: Hawai'i stars admitted they were shocked by the decision, finding it unexpected. But Lachey seems to be taking it in stride. She posted a note to Instagram thanking fans for their support and telling them she was proud to lead the series in the time she had. She said in part…

This show meant so much to me… and more every day I find, to lots of people. As an AAPI Woman, Wife, Mother, Colleague & Friend, I am more proud than ever to have been your Jane Tennant on TV.

However, while the show may officially be canceled, some fans are taking things into their own hands. Lachey also shared an image of a Times Square billboard that was created by some trying to Save NCIS Hawai’i from the ax. While Lachey stopped short of calling for the show to be saved herself, she fully supported the passion of the audience.

And right now the biggest thing that might help grow the call for NCIS Hawai’i to be saved could be the way the show ended as a lot of fans are going to want to know what happens next.

How NCIS Hawai’i’s Series Ended

Spoilers for the NCIS: Hawai’i finale follow.

The primary conflict of the NCIS: Hawai’i finale, dealt with stopping Dr. Annalise Cruz, who had taken possession of a dangerous bioweapon called Compound X. In the end, the NCIS team, along with former NCIS: Los Angeles star guest star LL Cool J, were successful and celebrated their win together. This would have been a fitting ending to the show. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite end there.

In the final scene, Vanessa Lachey’s Jane returns home to find her former mentor Maggie Shaw already there. Shaw then teases a future for the character with the words…

You’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next

Clearly, the season finale was filmed with no expectation it would also be the series finale. And fans of NCIS: Hawai’i are surely wondering what this was in reference to.

It will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of the fan campaign to save the show. There have certainly been instances of fan campaigns being successful, though seeing part of the NCIS franchise somewhere else, while the main series as well as the new NCIS: Origins spinoff, remain on CBS, would be unusual. If there isn’t a place for the show on CBS, perhaps there’s a place for it directly on Paramount+.

But with the main NCIS series continuing, perhaps there’s hope in getting the plotline resolved even if the show stays gone. Just as LL Cool J returned to reprise his old role on another series, perhaps the stars of NCIS Hawai’i could appear again if this plot thread is adapted into the main series. That might be good enough for fans, and it would at least let the characters ride off into the sunset without cliffhangers.