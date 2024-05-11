Along With Posting About 'Save NCIS: Hawaiʻi' Campaigns, Vanessa Lachey And The Cast Reunited And Shared Sweet Sunset Pics

Sadly, Jane Tennant and her crew's adventures in the Aloha State came to a close when NCIS: Hawaiʻi got axed at CBS after three seasons. This show being added to the list of 2024 TV cancellations shocked the cast and fans alike. Now, as Vanessa Lachey shows her support for fan campaigns to save the series, she’s also posting sweet sunset pics from the beach with her castmates to let the world know how much they all adore each other and their fanbase.

Vanessa Lachey Is Hyping Up Fan Campaigns To Save NCIS: Hawaiʻi

Vanessa Lachey has promoted Save NCIS: Hawai’i campaigns before, she shared a photo of a billboard for it earlier this week in fact. So, it’s not shocking that she’s continuing to show love for those who are trying to bring her show back.

This time around, she posted an image of an Us Weekly article about the fans working to save the show. The story noted that a change.org petition has been started, and it has over 27,000 supporters (and its goal is 35,000).

When the actress reposted the report she added this message to her IG story:

Best. Fans. In the WORLD! Mahalo!

Following the cancellation news and the frustrating cliffhanger NCIS: Hawai’i ended on, the push to save the show makes sense. When the news broke, Lachey said she was “blindsided” by it, and other cast members seemingly confirmed that CBS canceling the show wasn’t expected .

However, while this news stings, it’s heartwarming seeing the love the fans have for Vanessa Lachey and this show and vice versa. Do you know what else is nice? Seeing the cast of the NCIS spinoff together at the beach!

Vanessa Lachey And The Cast Of NCIS: Hawai’i Got Together And Posted Amazing Sunset Pics

Following the series finale of NCIS: Hawai’i, Vanessa Lachey posted images of the cast in Hawai’i. The photo seen below from the actress’s Instagram shows Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), Seana Kofoed (Clara Chase), Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler) and Noah Mills (Jesse Boone), as well as a few people who aren’t on the show, like, Nico Tortorella, Mitch Myers and Nick Lachey.

(Image credit: Vanessa Lachey's Instagram)

The beachfront photo is so cute, and it’s lovely to see the cast hanging out together! This photo also followed Vanessa Lachey’s post about the fans' petition, so the caption “We really REALLY LOVE You!” seems to be alluding to the viewers.

Along with this family photo, she shared another sunset picture with the endearing caption “Ohana.” Check it out:

(Image credit: Vanessa Lachey's Instagram)

The Jane Tennant actress also addressed Alex Tarrant’s absence by posting this silly photo with a heartfelt caption about the Kai Holman actor:

(Image credit: Vanessa Lachey's Instagram)

All around, while this cancellation news hurts, it’s comforting to see the cast happy and together.