NCIS: Hawai'i May Be Officially Over, But Vanessa Lachey Is Already Back On TV

Even as the already lengthy list of ending and canceled TV shows grows longer by the day, one of the small-screen losses that still stings is NCIS: Hawai’i ’s cancellation at CBS , largely because it was due to scheduling issues and not low ratings or lack of a viewership. The procedural world is still expanding with the NCIS: Origins spinoff , but without any expected cameos from someone in Jane Tennant’s family tree. But that doesn’t mean former star Vanessa Lachey is in hiding.

In fact, Lachey is already back on the small screen for Fall TV less than six months after she was blindsided by her sunny CBS series being put to pasture, and the actress took to Instagram to spread the good word. While not an ensemble drama, the DWTS vet is back in the realm of reality TV for Season 7 of the streaming hit Love Is Blind.



With the quirky dating concept back for its second new season within Netflix’s 2024 lineup , Vanessa Lachey shared a pic on Instagram of herself next to husband and co-host Nick Lachey, who is standing atop a small pile of boxes. Here’s what she said in the caption:

BTS filming Love Is Blind Season 7! STREAMING NOW!!! @nicklachey is gonna kill me for this photo… Yeah it’s true, he needs apple boxes when hosting with me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ @loveisblindnetflix @netflix

Shots fired! And those shots unmistakably came from a spot lower down and closer to the floor, too.

To be sure, Vanessa Lachey is reportedly only a couple of inches shorter than Nick Lachey without any footwear entering the picture. But then when high heels come into it, it's a lost cause for him. And that's apparently when the risers come in.

As someone who knows and understands that this is a normal part of TV and movie magic, as it were, I'm admittedly still surprised to see the former boy band member THAT high while next to his floor-grounded co-host, and can't quite grasp how this would look normal in any capacity. And I'm not the only one who balked a little at seeing him using two boxes instead of just one.

oh my goodness, two boxes? I get one, but two?!☠️😂 - @labelessnutrition

Are two really necessary though? 🤣🤣🤣 - @the_rogue_raven_27

Haha just like when Yas filmed mainly season 1 of the best show ever NCIS Hawaii with Tori when they had Kacy scenes 😂 I miss u all my fave team,cast & characters ever 😢 but we aren't ready to quit fighting to #SaveNCISHawaii & never will be the fight will keep going till we get u back all together ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - @mickeywayhaught13

Comments like that third one are ever-present in Vanesssa Lachey's comments, as the NCIS: Hawai'i fanbase still hasn't accepted the show's demise as permanent fact. But they don't always connect the save-the-show hashtag to the post's actual subject matter, so kudos to this fan for it.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be a streaming presence throughout spooky season, even if their show isn't inherently Halloween-related. Love Is Blind Season 7 is debuting with the first six episodes on October 2, followed by the next three episodes going live on October 9. Episodes 710 and 711 will drop on October 16, and the season finale will be released on its own on October 23.