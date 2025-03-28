What’s Up With Doctor Odyssey’s Baby Fever? As Another Pregnancy Shocks The Crew, Phillipa Soo Explains Why She’s ‘Proud’ Of Their Love Triangle

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers from “Sophisticated Ladies Week,” which aired March 27. Episodes can be streamed with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

The drama continued for our Doctor Odyssey love triangle on the latest episode to hit the 2025 TV schedule, with Max and Tristan trying not to hover around Avery as she ponders what she wants regarding the pregnancy that resulted from their impromptu threesome. Hers wasn’t the only bun in the oven this week, though, as Shania Twain returned to the Odyssey with a pregnancy shocker of her own.

‘Baby On Board’ Indeed

Country music star Shania Twain made her Doctor Odyssey debut back in October as Heather, who has quite a thing for Don Johnson’s Capt. Robert Massey. Heather returned for “Sophisticated Ladies Week” (formerly “Cougar Week”) but mentioned to ole Cappy that she has been feeling a bit out of sorts due to menopause.

Except, turns out it isn’t menopause. She is pregnant, and no need to call Maury Povich — Massey is DEFINITELY the father.

What is going on with Doctor Odyssey’s baby fever? Tristan (Sean Teale) and Max (Joshua Jackson) are in a holding pattern because it’s too early for Avery (Phillipa Soo) to get a paternity test (stay ready, Maury), and now the captain too? If you’re keeping score, that’s every main character now involved in an unplanned pregnancy story. I guess there's really not much else to do on the boat?

Phillipa Soo Is Proud Of Doctor Odyssey’s Love Triangle

Max admittedly did stay pretty busy on “Sophisticated Ladies Week” and only had, like, two conversations about wanting to do the whole family thing with Avery (he also got a bit ahead of himself by telling passengers that he was spoken for and going to be a dad).

He actually faced probably his worst fear by contracting COVID again, and with Max quarantined, Tristan and Avery had time to build on their budding relationship. But Phillipa Soo says Avery hasn’t made up her mind about either one of them yet, and she loves how all three are handling the complicated situation. Soo told The Wrap:

Yeah [Avery decided to keep the baby], although I don’t think the conversation [with Tristan and Max] necessarily ends. What’s lovely about this nuanced relationship is that we get to see a woman trying to make a choice for herself and what she wants. And in the meantime, she has two men beside her who are helping her, supporting her in that moment. I’m really proud of how these three people are trying their best to show up for one another, which I think is really unique in this love triangle. I’m really proud of where we landed with it.

I don’t think Avery, Tristan or Max have been perfect in dealing with their situation (Max was pretty quick to get flirty with Adrianne Palicki’s Brooke, for example), but I think Phillipa Soo appreciates that authentic aspect to it. They are all just trying their best while still juggling some really complicated feelings and huge life decisions.

We’ll have to keep watching Doctor Odyssey to see how many little ones will eventually be running around the ship and how Avery ultimately decides to proceed with her fellow hot doc colleagues. New episodes air at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.