How To Watch Doctor Odyssey Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch Doctor Odyssey Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Thursday, September 26 New episodes: every Thursday at 9pm ET / PT US Network: ABC US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial or watch with a Sling TV Blue subscription International Stream: CTV (CA) | Disney Plus (UK, AU, date TBC)

Watch Doctor Odyssey: Synopsis

If there's a thematic throughline that has characterized some of the best TV over the last few years, it's horrible things happening to rich people. One look at the promotional poster for Doctor Odyssey – a grinning Joshua Jackson wearing a stethoscope and staring knowingly from a superyacht – and it's clear that ABC is about to add another to the pile. Keep reading to discover how to watch Doctor Odyssey online and wherever you are.

A new offering from small screen doyen Ryan Murphy is always worthy of celebration. It doesn't take a lot of thought to reel off the hit shows that he's kept us entertained with over the last couple of decades: Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, Pose, Ratched. His is a creative mind that seems never to sleep and simply refuses to be pigeon-holed.

This time Murphy's applying his winning brand of humor to the fertile ground of the medical procedural – and setting it all on a really expensive luxury cruise ship. Jackson plays Dr Max Bankman, who is the new on-board doctor, and you can bet your bottom million dollars that he'll have plenty of weird and wonderful medical emergencies to keep him and the crew occupied over the 13-episode run.

Murphy has eschewed his regular stars for this one, with Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Sean Teale (Incorporated) and the familiar face of Miami Vice's Don Johnson making up the regular cast. But the beauty of Doctor Odyssey's 'case-of-the-week' format allows for a revolving door of guest stars. The likes of Shania Twain, John Stamos, Gina Gershon and Kelsea Ballerini have all been confirmed to appear.

Ready to jump on board? Here's how to watch Doctor Odyssey online and stream episodes as they land with our guide.

How to watch Doctor Odyssey in the US

(Image credit: ABC)

Doctor Odyssey is an ABC production, meaning that you can watch every episode on that network at 9pm ET / PT on Thursdays from September 26.

If you don't have an antenna and don't have ABC as part of your cable plan, there are still plenty of options to watch Doctor Odyssey through a variety of cable alternatives. For example, ABC is among the channel line-up for Hulu + Live TV, which costs from $76.99 month after you've enjoyed its 3-day free trial.

The most affordable option is Sling TV, where local ABC channels are available in select markets (so double check yours is included before you buy) with its Sling Blue plan. The Sling TV price for this plan starts from $40 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

Alternatively, Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. ABC comes with its Pro plan for $79..99 a month, and new users can give it a try and watch Doctor Odyssey without cost with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

If you don't mind waiting a day after each air date to stream Doctor Odyssey, Hulu is another avenue, with plans starting from $7.99 a month. Or pay a couple of dollars more to include the streaming service within a Disney Plus Bundle.

Watch Doctor Odyssey in Canada

(Image credit: CTV)

Doctor Odyssey will air on CTV at 9pm ET/PT every Thursday following the show's premiere on September 26.

CTV shows are free to watch online after they air on CTV.ca.

How to watch Doctor Odyssey in the UK

(Image credit: Disney+)

At the time of writing, no premiere date for Doctor Odyssey has yet been announced in the UK – although it's expected to be by the end of the year.

The Disney Plus price in the UK now starts from £4.99 a month with the ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

How to watch Doctor Odyssey in Australia

Much like in the UK, there isn't yet a release date to stream Doctor Odyssey Down Under. But it will be on Disney Plus when it finally arrives.

Go monthly with Disney Plus for $13.99 or save money by opting for it annual plan for $139.99.

Doctor Odyssey Trailer

Doctor Odyssey Cast

Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman

as Dr. Max Bankman Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey

as Captain Robert Massey Phillipa Soo as Nurse Avery Morgan

as Nurse Avery Morgan Sean Teale as Nurse Tristan Silva

