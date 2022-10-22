Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker Reveals What She Stole From The Show After Shooting Her Final TARDIS Scene

In my opinion, the TARDIS must be one of the most unique sets to work on. The police box that is bigger on the inside has been inhabited by 13 different generations of The Doctor, each with major changes to create a new take on the timelord’s home . Jodie Whittaker's final episode as The Doctor is coming soon, and she revealed what she nicked from the TARDIS set after filming her final scenes in the iconic time machine.

Whittaker told EW that once everyone left, she and her co-star Mandip Gill “started breaking shit off.” Gill chimed in saying they thought they had been given permission to take stuff off the TARDIS, however, it turns out they were really not allowed to do that since there were still pick-ups to shoot. Either way, they left with some super cool knick-knacks. Whittaker detailed her haul for the site, saying:

When the TARDIS flies, there's a button where a mini-TARDIS spins. So I took the mini-Tardis. I also nicked from season 2 the figure of Ashad (a.k.a. the Lone Cyberman). So I've got a tiny little one of him. And I've got my costume and my sonic [screwdriver].

When asked if she really took her whole costume, Whittaker said:

Of course, I fucking have! Are you kidding? It's mine! It's well comfy.

Her costume does look “well comfy.” I feel like all the Doctors must have been tempted or actually did take aspects of their costumes. From Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor and his scarf to David Tennant's Tenth Doctor jacket and Converse to Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor and his bow tie and fez, their costumes are always cemented in the zeitgeist along with their iterations of the classic character. I'd assume all the actors who have taken a turn as the timelord still have pieces of their wardrobe, even after their regeneration.

I’m super happy Whittaker got to nick some fun stuff from her TARDIS, and while I’m sad she is leaving us, I can’t wait to see the new Doctor. As Whittaker says goodbye, Ncuti Gatwa will enter the universe as the alien from Gallifrey.

While regenerations are always bittersweet, Gill teased that the finale is “not negative” noting that “it’s full” and “not a downer.” Whittaker said she loved her regeneration scene , and she also explained that the scene is one Whovians will love, calling it a “proper treat.” While fans have made some wild predictions about the upcoming episode , I’m sure we’ll all be in for some fun surprises in Thirteen's final hour.