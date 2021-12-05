Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi Explains The David Bowie Inspiration Behind The Twelfth Doctor
By Mick Joest
The actor confirmed how his Doctor took inspiration from the late music legend.
Playing the titular character on Doctor Who seems like a long-term gig, as it sometimes feels like the actors who've played the Time Lord can never go a full interview without at least one question about the current state of the series or their run on it. Peter Capaldi knows this quite well, as fans learned a bit about the David Bowie inspiration behind his costume during an interview.
The Twelfth Doctor recently released a solo album titled St. Christopher and in an interview with The Guardian, fielded a question about the reports that claim his Doctor Who look was inspired by the late rocker. The actor confirmed that is is indeed the case and gave some reasoning behind the decision. He also mentioned a famous director as another source of inspiration for his TV attire:
Peter Capaldi was a musician in his early years as well, so that element The Doctor’s style was likely very personal for him. As a matter of fact, Capaldi recalled that in his younger years, he and his band dressed like Neil Young, as well as the Sex Pistols, for gigs. The Suicide Squad alum's a deep-seated love for music may be why he requested that his version of the character wield an electric guitar during his run. In the same interview, Capaldi talked about his reaction after he was granted the instrument as well as some other ideas he had that didn’t make the cut:
It’s cool to hear his thoughts, especially knowing the love he has for both the storied franchise and rock music. It’d be great to see all of those sweet elements come together again in a future episode, perhaps in the upcoming 60th-anniversary celebration? It seems unlikely given his other career obligations and his thoughts on multi-Doctor crossovers, but perhaps he could change his mind.
Peter Capaldi hasn’t been a part of Doctor Who for some time, but fans can check out his run by streaming past seasons on HBO Max. And as always, continue to stick with CinemaBlend for more on Doctor Who and for the reveal of the new Doctor, as we await the finale of Jodie Whittaker’s run.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
