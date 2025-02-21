Donnie Wahlberg Had Only A 3-Word Response After CBS Revealed Blue Bloods Was Getting A Spinoff, But It’s Super Sweet

When the Fall TV season hits the 2025 premiere schedule, audiences will get to watch singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg back on the broadcast crimefighter beat in the recently revealed Blue Bloods spinoff titled Boston Blue. For all that New York City was his stomping grounds until CBS canceled the long-running drama, Wahlberg will now be joining the police force located in his own hometown, even if we don’t notice any wicked lahge changes to his accent.

To date, it doesn’t appear as if the New Kids on the Block member has taken part in any major interviews where he could cheer and celebrate. And so all we have to go on for Wahlberg’s reaction to the spinoff news is a Stories post on his Instagram page in which he shared a brief but meaningful message with fans alongside a report about the spinoff's order:

See you soon

Obviously he wasn't speaking to the city of Boston with that message, and I think it's fair to say he also wasn't talking to CBS execs, the new show's producers, or any of the cast members that haven't been announced yet.

Nope, he was talking to all his followers and fans who were disappointed by the cancellation news, and yet still remained extremely hopeful that CBS would reverse the decision, only for the network to hold firm. As well as everyone who wasn't as vocal about their desires, and remained quietly patient during the year-plus wait between the first spinoff talks and the official series order. He'll see alllll of us soon!

(And for anyone who still wants to see him in his NYPD blues ahead of the new show's arrival later this year, Blue Bloods is available to stream in full with a Paramount+ subscription.)

What We Know About Boston Blue So Far

Boston Blue is currently only the working title for the new drama, and it may change as the creative process continues.

CBS confirmed its straight-to-series order for the new project to debut during the 2025-2026 TV season, but without an episode count. So it's still unclear if it will definitely arrive in the fall, or if it will be saved for a midseason debut in the winter.

The basic synopsis notes that Wahlberg's Danny Reagan takes a job with Boston PD, and once he's officially on the force, he's paired with Lena Peters, who is like Danny in that she's a sibling within a family where law enforcement is a common profession.

The Blacklist writers/producers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who are currently also executive producers for Fox's Alert: MPU, will serve as showrunners and EPS on Boston Blue.

Jerry Bruckheimer will also serve as an EP, with his shingle JBTV getting an "in association with" production credit alongside CBS Studios.

Stay tuned for more updates on the new Boston-set drama, and Donnie Wahlberg can be seen hosting the ID series Very Scary People on Sunday nights.