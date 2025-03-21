Drake Bell Gets Real About Why He Experienced So Much ‘Stress’ After Starring On Drake And Josh

Drake and Josh is one of the best bromance shows about two stepbrothers completely different from one another who get caught up in wild shenanigans. But all great sitcoms come to an end at some point and the Nickelodeon series aired its final episode in 2007. Star Drake Bell was 21 when the series ended; he now gets real on all of the “stress” he went through once the show was done.

Drake Bell grew up on Nickelodeon where he showed his sketch comedy talent on The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck. After he and Peck showed what a dynamic duo they were on the comedy series, they tag-teamed again on Drake and Josh playing stepbrothers. But no longer a child star by the series end, he told People about the challenges that came from the uncertainty of adulthood:

You're thrust to the world and no one's telling you what to do. You're thrown to the wolves and you're expected to make the right decisions, do the right things without any guidance.

There’s no fighting growing up and entering that period where you have to fend for yourself. But as a former child star who was used to having the stability of starring on a TV show, I can imagine how lonely it must feel to have no guidance on the next step. If only leaving one show could mean another one would always be right there waiting so you’re not left stranded to find work.

After Drake and Josh, Drake Bell got a few roles in comedies like Yours, Mine, and Ours and Superhero Movie. He even played the live-action Timmy Turner in The Fairly Oddparents film series. Unlike his co-star Josh Peck, who made a triumphant career comeback with Best Picture winner Oppenheimer , Bell failed to transition to more adult roles. Instead, he did more voiceover work like Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man and reprised the animated role in other MCU animated shows.

Even though Drake Bell and Josh Peck were grown adults after starring in Drake and Josh, they still had reputations to uphold in their new life chapters. The actor/singer got real on the “stress” that came from adulting:

[We had] to be good role models. That's where all of the stress [came from]. You're like, ‘Whoa, I don't even know … do I buy fabric softener? Does that go in the washing machine?’ You have to know everything about taxes, bank accounts, car loans and insurance and mortgage payments and rents. I don't know what I'm doing!

Thinking about all of those newfound adult responsibilities is bound to give anyone a headache. Not to mention, having to be “good role models” being in the spotlight even if you’re no longer starring in a kid’s series anymore.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drake Bell did experience a storm of controversy after his time on Nickelodeon like in 2015 when he was charged with a DUI. Bell also pled guilty to child endangerment charges in 2021 where he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service. The “Dandelion” singer also made headlines when he reportedly went missing with an apparent suicide threat involved . Fortunately, the former Nickelodeon actor was successfully reached by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

One of the best things that could have happened to Drake Bell was when he traveled to Mexico to promote his music in 2008. After his second album, It’s Only Time, reached No. 4 in the Mexico Top 100, he gained international prominence with his music. That success continued with his latest album Non Stop Flight where his current tour has him traveling throughout Latin America. But of course, Mexico “feels like home” to the musician.

Even though Drake Bell’s Drake and Josh days are in the past, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t send occasional throwbacks to the series. In May, the “Te Desenamoraste” singer plans to host a 2000s bar crawl in Washington D.C. where he’ll sing the iconic Drake and Josh theme song. As for if Bell would be psyched to do a reboot of the popular Nickelodeon series , he said he’d be up for doing something “more special” with Josh Peck like another type of buddy comedy compared to reprising their famed characters. Hopefully, we see the dynamic duo share screen time again soon.