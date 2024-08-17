Drake Bell Reveals Whether He’d Be Up For A Drake And Josh Reboot In The Aftermath Of Quiet On Set

Nickelodeon kept kids of the 2000s (like myself) content with a wide variety of great Nicktoons as well as various live-action series. Drake & Josh is one of the many shows that sits in that latter category, and it remains popular today. With that, over the years, some have wondered whether or not a reboot might be in the cards. Series co-lead Drake Bell has now weighed in on whether he’d be up for reviving the characters he and Josh Peck brought to life so many years ago. Bell has some interesting thoughts to share, which come in the aftermath of his involvement with the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Reboots, revivals and spinoffs have definitely been churned out at a consistent rate in Hollywood over the past several years. Paramount, which owns Nickelodeon, has partaken in that trend as well. In 2021, the studio debuted an iCarly revival , which reunited most of the OG cast. And 2023 saw the release of the Zoey 101 sequel movie, Zoey 102 . While speaking with Patriot-News , Drake Bell was asked about the chances of Drake & Josh returning. Bell revealed that he is down to join forces with Josh Peck again but not via a straight-forward revival:

I would love to. We’ve talked about it. But I also didn’t want to do it when everyone was doing the reboots. It’s like, ‘Okay, of course, let’s do a reboot because everyone’s doing reboots.’ If we’re going to do something, it should be more special. Let’s hit ’em with a bang, instead of, ‘oh, another reboot.'

A spinoff of The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh starred Josh Peck and Drake Bell as two teenage boys, with polar opposite personalities, adjust to life as step brothers. The show was one of the many titles created by former Nick producer Dan Schneider, and it premiered in 2004. The multi-camera sitcom became popular during its run, with many praising the performances of Bell, Peck and a young Miranda Cosgrove, who played the lead characters’ mischievous little sister, Megan. In 2007, the series ended with four seasons under its belt but returned in late 2008 by way of the holiday TV movie Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh.

Honestly, I can understand why the Ultimate Spider-Man voice actor would be hesitant to proceed with a straight-up reboot. After all, like he said, most creatives seem to be going that route. During his interview, the star went on to explain the kind of project he’d like him and his on-screen brother to tackle next:

I don’t think I would do us playing the characters from the show, or having [our sister] Meg. I think, luckily for us, it’s our names, so we can still play Drake and Josh. But I think it’d be funnier if we go on to doing other buddy comedies, you know. Something that is kind of a surprise, a little different. It would be more interesting.

As previously mentioned, Drake Bell’s comments come on the heels of him being interviewed for Quiet on Set. The five-part Investigation Discovery doc featured child stars opening up about their experiences amid Dan Schneider’s tenure at Nick. Bell opened up about being sexually abused at 15 by former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who was found guilty on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor. Since the doc was released, Bell has spoken out further about his experiences, even talking about reading the celebrity letters of support Peck received during the trial in the early 2000s.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck have talked throughout this time, as the latter has provided support to his co-star in the aftermath of his sexual assault-related revelations. It’s unfortunate that the two have been in contact over such a tragic turn of events. However, Bell has seemingly appreciated their chats, and it seems evident that he’s down to collaborate with Peck again. Whether or not another show comes to fruition is anyone’s guess at this point, but I’d be interested in seeing it if it happens.

For now, all four seasons of Drake & Josh are now available to stream using a Paramount+ subscription . Also, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV can be streamed with the use of a Max subscription .