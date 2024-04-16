'Unbelievable': Drake Bell Opens Up About Reading All The Celebrity Letters Defending Sexual Abuser So Many Years After Trial

Drake Bell was one of the many ex-Nickelodeon stars to share his experiences on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. During Investigation Discovery’s five-part docuseries, Bell revealed the sexual abuse he experienced at the hands of Brian Peck. The former dialogue coach and registered sex offender was convicted years ago and, more recently, additional details on his trial have come to light. That includes the fact that, at the time, several notable celebrities wrote character letters for Peck. Bell has since revealed that he’s read the documents and opened up about his experience doing so.

Weeks ago, it was reported that a total of 41 people signed character letters on behalf of Brian Peck. The more notable names on that list include actors James Marsden, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Alan Thicke and Taran Killam, who worked alongside Drake Bell on The Amanda Show. The now-37-year-old Drake & Josh veteran got candid about the letters during his recent appearance on the Luminosity podcast. And, with that, he revealed just how long he’s actually been aware that these particular documents exist:

I don’t know how to put that into words, but the letters were a new thing to me. I just found out about those last year. . . . I’ve read them multiple times. All of them.

After being arrested in 2003, Brian Peck was formally charged on 11 counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He was ultimately found guilty on two counts and subsequently sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. At the time, the general public was unaware that Drake Bell was the child actor at the center of the case. During Quiet on Set, the actor recalled how surprised he was to see how many Peck supporters were present in the courtroom. Bell, while speaking on the podcast, went on to share honest thoughts on the “unbelievable” nature of the letters:

They are disgusting. There are some [letters] that I cannot believe what is being said. Just the blaming on me [and] the things being said about me. They are unbelievable. There are some that I can’t even believe. Some of the worst ones are handwritten. And some of them state, ‘Oh, I am aware of the charges but I would definitely work with him again and hire him again. I would recommend him to any set with kids.'

Following his prison sentence, Brian Peck sought out more work in the entertainment industry. He was ultimately hired to do voiceover work for Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. It’s since been confirmed by Variety that Peck didn’t actually have any direct contact with the cast and crew. The network later fired him after finding out about his prior conviction.

More on Drake Bell (Image credit: Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide YouTube Channel) ‘Gutted’: Ned's Declassified Star Has Now Apologized After Jokes About Quiet On Set Abuse Went Viral And Caught Drake Bell’s Attention

A handful of the individuals who wrote the letters years ago have either spoken out about their actions. Rich and Beth Correll, who worked on Suite Life, shared a statement on the situation. The two directors expressed regret over having supported their former colleague, extending their “deepest apologies” to Drake Bell and his family. They also conveyed how “how awful [they] feel for being on the wrong side of a horrific situation.” Bell also revealed via X that he had an “amazing conversation” with Rider Strong and that he has “love and forgiveness for” the Boy Meets World alum. On a separate note, the actor has also received support from other stars, with D&J’s Josh Peck talking to Bell as well.

Nearly a month after its debut, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV continues to spark conversations about child safety within the entertainment industry. As for whether Drake Bell continues to share more of his story, that remains to be seen. His account can be heard, though, by streaming the docuseries, which aired as part of the 2024 TV schedule , with a Max subscription .