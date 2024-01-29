Drea De Matteo Says Sopranos Fans Have Had One Request On OnlyFans And She's Been Happy To Oblige

Those who spend an inordinate amount of time on TikTok may already be aware the "mob wife aesthetic" is going viral, which has been good news – and apparently good business -- for Sopranos star Drea de Matteo. The TV personality was known for her over-the-top fashion moments during her time on the show, and now that de Matteo's joined OnlyFans, people have requested some of the looks. Now, she says she turned them into a business venture.

Given Drea de Matteo's wardrobe on the show, there's now way she's one of the actors you would have forgotten was on The Sopranos. It turns out, however, that Adriana’s wardrobe was one of the few things that survived a fire in New York back in 2015. On the last day, though, the show’s wardrobe stylist and costume designer Juliet Polcsa gifted her with some of Adriana’s famous looks: you know underwear, a catsuit, even the outfit the character had died in onscreen.

When I found it, I couldn’t believe I had it. A lot of my other stuff burned in a fire in New York City… I found the other stuff in my Hamptons house, all of [Adriana’s] underwear, her bras, her shoes.

The Sopranos is often set in a strip club and tends to be among Max's more sexually explicit projects, and Adriana was a part of that aesthetic. In fact, it turns out there’s a high demand for Adriana's undergarments right now – of course on OnlyFans where people have been known to purchase fart jars and the like. In the case of the actress, some of those fans were happy to buy up some of her underwear, or what she referred to Page Six as her “trashy lingerie.”

Of course I sold some of her underwear on OnlyFans… people wanted it.

So far, she’s hung on to the majority of the costumes, including the catsuit, though she considered selling it, noting she “didn’t spend enough time on the show to really make money.” If you want to get in on the mob wife aesthetic, you don’t need to buy Drea De Matteo’s famous character underwear to do so. Just invest in a catsuit of your own or a pair of “snakeskin pants" and watch a few episodes of the show with your Max subscription. You'll have the full look down in no time.

Or you can take some cues from the videos already going viral on TikTok, including Carmela and Adriana from The Sopranos, Jennifer Lawrence’s American Hustle character, Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas and so on and so forth.

The mob wife aesthetic is in, so why not make a little money off of it? After all, it’s probably what Adriana would do.