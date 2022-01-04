90 Day Fiancé Star Has Medical Emergency After Farting In Jars Too Much For Side Business

90 Day Fiancé stars often have side hustles for additional income beyond their paychecks from the franchise, but Stephanie Matto’s latest successful venture was a bit stranger than most. Matto began selling her own farts in jars weeks ago and allegedly turned a considerable profit doing so. Unfortunately for her, she’s being forced to leave the fart-selling game following a medical scare.

Stephanie Matto retired from her successful but stinky gig after she passed gas one too many times and got the wind knocked out of her. Matto told Jam Press (via New York Post ) that she feared she had symptoms of a stroke or a heart attack and had a friend take her to a hospital. After a barrage of testing including an EKG and blood work, Matto learned her issues were related to her diet of beans and eggs to increase her farts. Matto described the symptoms and the fear she had prior to hearing what the experts had to say.

I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart…It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it.

“Overdoing it” may be an understatement when it comes to Stephanie Matto’s fart-selling business. The star of 90 Day: The Single Life allegedly farted in 50 jars a week in order to keep up with the demand for her jars. As we previously reported, Matto sold each jar for $100 and had amassed somewhere in the ballpark of $100k in mid-December. At the time of her alleged retirement, Matto walked away with around $200k in profit. That’s a lot of money to walk away from, so the reality star must’ve gotten the message when it comes to healthy diet.

Stephanie Matto added that she knew her gas-producing diet was never sustainable and never meant to be permanent. She’ll donate a portion of her money from the fart jars to charitable organizations that help gastric disorders . That’s certainly a thoughtful thing to do and possibly a show that Matto has some empathy for those suffering after her own gastrointestinal scare .

The farts are gone, but Stephanie Matto is still making moves to bring in cash on the side. Matto said she’s currently working on “digital fart jar” artwork, which sounds like something NFT related , and she’ll also invest some of her money in cryptocurrency. I’d say that fans may not all be willing to buy digital art of a fart jar, but honestly, it seems like Matto has her fingers on the pulse of what’s selling right now.