Sopranos Star Drea de Matteo Joined OnlyFans, And Her Bio Has A Fantastic Pun

Sopranos star Drea de Matteo officially launched her OnlyFans account earlier this week, and not surprisingly, the news went viral almost immediately. The new business venture was the talk of social media and was covered by numerous outlets around the web. I decided to check it out for only the most work-related and professional reasons and was shocked to see most people weren’t even talking about the best part: the fantastic pun in her OF bio.

If you visit her page on the popular content subscription service, you’ll see 1) a picture of her cleavage in an American flag bikini, 2) a profile photo of her posed on a bed and looking fantastic and 3) a caption that reads “The Sopornos.” You can check out a screenshot of the page in most of its glory below…

(Image credit: OnlyFans/ Drea de Matteo)

I say most of its glory because in order to see all the uncensored pictures, you have to, of course, subscribe. That’ll set you back $15 a month, which sounds pretty reasonable considering she played Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, as well as Wendy Case on Sons Of Anarchy, in addition to many, many other roles. During the first week, the popular actress dropped four posts, but at this point, it’s unclear how much content subscribers should expect once she falls into a regular rhythm.

Exactly why Drea de Matteo decided to go the OnlyFans route is unclear, but she’s far from the first celebrity to exercise their sexier side on the service. It has proven to be extremely lucrative for many in the past, and with the SAG strike continuing with no apparent end in site, it’s not like there are as many traditional work options as usual. She also seems to be having a fantastic time judging from her recent Instagram stories, which have included a photo advertising her page and a screenshot of Deadline’s front page showing a write-up of her OnlyFans content being the most popular story across the whole site.

de Matteo was most recently seen in an episode of Mayans MC where she reprised her longtime role on Sons Of Anarchy. Prior to that and some random movies, she did extended episode arcs on A Million Little Things and Paradise City. She was also the third lead on the Ray Liotta and Jennifer Lopez show Shades Of Blue, which ran between 2016 and 2018. She also had stints back in the day on Desperate Housewives and the Friends spinoff series Joey.

If you’re a big Sopranos fan or you’re just in the market to check out some Sopornos, you can head over to her OnlyFans page and register to start receiving regular content.