Dwayne Johnson Had The Most Inspiring Response To WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Apology

Pro wrestling fans are well aware that real-life rivalries between the hulking fighters are nothing new, though the legitimate shit-talk is usually squashed or limited for the sake of the brand. And while full-blown apologies are about as rare as two-headed wrestlers, WWE and WCW legend Kevin Nash attempted to make amends with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by publicly acknowledging his own history of bad behavior behind the scenes. As all-around surprising as that was, it was equally non-surprising that The Rock responded in the most kind, respectful, and inspiring manner.

Appearing over the weekend at the Indiana Comic Con in Indianapolis, Kevin Nash tweeted an excitement-filled message from his hotel gym, promising not to let the hotel’s wine list keep him from attending the next day. That message sparked a response from an impressed Dwayne Johnson, as seen below.

You’re an inspiration my brother 👏🏾💪🏾In tremendous shape!!! Holy shit. Way to raise the bar!October 16, 2021 See more

One might not assume that message was the first time Kevin Nash and The Rock have shared direct communication since their time together within the WWE’s ranks. However, Nash’s response to it certainly made it seem that way, as he dropped some major compliments for Dwayne Johnson before making an apology that was nearly 20 years in the making.

Never a need for any apology big brother, but thank you very cool of you. You guys had to come back with some bite & venom. I was living in the house you helped build, so I was pumped you, Scott & Hulk were coming back cause #1) I was always a fan and #2) most importantly..October 17, 2021 See more

And The Rock was on top of it, accepting the apology while saying it didn’t even need to be said, as he could understand the pressure that NWO icons Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan felt upon returning to the WWE in the aftermath of WCW’s shuttering following WWE’s buyout. Could there be a more gracious response than the one below?

Oh wait, I guess there can be, since Dwayne Johnson wasn’t even finished. He followed up with another class act of a tweet, recalling Wrestlemania 18’s Icon vs. Icon match-up between The Rock and Hulk Hogan, as well as Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Scott Hall. (That event ended with Kevin Nash and Hall beating up Hogan, who shed his heel persona in favor of Hulkamania once more.) I’m not sure how I feel about Johnson claiming to be NWO 4 life, however...

I wanted us all to link up and make a lot of 💰(for us and the whole roster). WM18 was huge and a career highlight for me. As was our big Mania buildup when we had a chance to have fun and rumble. It was a great time in our business! Wish we could’ve worked more! NWO4L 🥃October 17, 2021 See more

Wrestling fans would go bananas to see Kevin Nash and The Rock mixing it up in the ring again, even if that likely won't ever happen. It's probably easier to envision them appearing on screen together in a movie or TV show, since that's mostly where Dwayne Johnson's career lies at this point. And Nash is no stranger to acting roles himself. I think we all remember a certain Super Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze. Not to mention roles in Thomas Jane's The Punisher, the Magic Mike films, John Wick, and the TV series Detroiters, to name a few.

Check out the post-Wrestlemania 18 segment from Monday Night Raw below, in which The Rock called Kevin Nash "Big Daddy Bitch," a moment that reportedly get under Nash's skin at the time and presumably tied into what he was apologizing for 19 years later.

Thankfully, Kevin Nash and Dwayne Johnson's issues in the past weren't anywhere near as problematic as most of the shit discussed on Vice's Dark Side of the Ring, so we hoepfully don't have to worry about any of that dirty laundry getting aired out. Although I'm 100% down to see what other former Superstars would apologize for at this point in their careers.