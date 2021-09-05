When WWE Fans Can Reportedly Expect To See The Rock Wrestle Again

WWE's biggest stars often leave the ring behind for Hollywood but, sooner or later, they come back. Of course, few have been nearly as successful in Hollywood as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has consistently been one of the highest-paid actors for years now. Johnson's rampant work schedule has made it harder for him to return for any meaningful run though, now, reports suggest that his return has been revealed.

Rumors from earlier this year suggested The Rock would possibly return during Survivor Series 2021 or WrestleMania 38, though the latest news says that's way off. Ringside News has reported that while wrestling fans shouldn't expect to see The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Dwayne Johnson is considered a "virtual lock" for WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Details regarding his opponent have yet to be revealed, but it's being said that this time frame is the earliest we should expect him.

It's believed that the WWE booked Dwayne Johnson so far out because his rampant filming schedule demands it. While fans may be disappointed that an opponent was mentioned in the news, that's not too out of the ordinary. This is due to the fact that so many things can change with wrestlers and their status between now and a proposed date.

If the WWE was intent on booking Dwayne Johnson so far out, one has to wonder if that means his return will result in a meaningful in-ring match. Johnson last "wrestled" at WrestleMania 32 in a match that lasted less than 10 seconds. Part of the reason for that is due to all the limitations he has as a Hollywood star, specifically the vast number of film contracts that prevent activities such as wrestling so that he won't injure himself and delay production.

We can only speculate and point out that Dwayne Johnson returning to the WWE has been a big wish for many fans in recent years. And as John Cena showed with his recent match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, one can pop in between movie obligations and have a good match with regular talent. Granted, Cena hasn't been away from the WWE as long as The Rock, so one would think Johnson has some ring rust and will need a bit of training to prepare for an in-ring performance. It feels weird to say The Rock needs to get in shape for anything, but working out and performing in a WWE ring are two different things.

