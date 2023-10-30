DWTS’ Alfonso Ribeiro Wants Fresh Prince Co-Star Will Smith To Join The Show, And His Reason For It Is Humorously Shady

Dancing with the Stars is currently in the midst of its 32nd season, and the reality competition series has a new crop of celebrities vying to take home the coveted and newly renamed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Contestants include musicians, actors, athletes, influencers, and reality stars, as per usual. Even though there's still a long way to go for Season 32, it’s never too early to start thinking about who could head to the ballroom next season. Alfonso Ribeiro, who now holds a co-hosting gig, thinks Fresh Prince co-star Will Smith should compete, and he has a funny and shady reason for that desire.

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion would be great to see on DWTS. Alfonso Ribeiro was speaking to Adrienne Bailon-Houghton of E! News when the former Cheetah Girl asked who he would have on the show if he had the power to get any celebrity on it. The veteran actor and media personality couldn't help but mention his former co-star and, while the pick is great, his reasoning behind it has to do with the former rapper's dance moves:

How much fun would it be that I get to watch Will Smith be bad at something?

While Dancing with the Stars revolves around competition, it's also about having fun. Plenty of celebrities who've competed have had zero knowledge of ballroom dancing and haven't had the best skills. But this is a series about learning the ropes, though, which is why contestants seek to learn from professionals. It sounds like Will Smith isn't the greatest dancer and, given his professional background, I'm surprised that's apparently the case. Still, even the most talented among us have their limitations.

It would be very entertaining to see Will Smith try his best on Dancing with the Stars, especially since he definitely wouldn’t be the only one who was horrible at dancing. Alfonso Ribeiro went on to rib his on-screen cousin a bit more during the interview, but he also showed him some love:

That’s why it’d be great. Will can’t dance. Will can’t dance. Come on? I have seen Will, and he can’t dance. … I don’t know if we’re gonna see the progress. I’m just messing with you, Will. You know I love you. I love you, dog.

I'm sure Will Smith could pull off a few dances -- just don't expect him to do the Carlton Dance. By his own admission, Alfonso Ribeiro refused to help Smith learn the iconic dance years ago. Regardless of that though, ABC execs might want to give some serious consideration to trying to get Smith for the show -- if they haven't already. I'd imagine that ratings would soar if he were to appear. Not only would people tune in to see how he fares on the dance floor, but they might also want to see the cheeky and shady banter between him and his almost birthday twin Ribeiro.

Be sure to watch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2023 TV schedule. You can also use a Disney+ subscription to stream installments.