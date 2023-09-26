How I Just Learned Fresh Prince’s Will Smith And Alfonso Ribeiro Share Birthdays Right After One Another

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air may have ended years ago, but the cast is still very close with each other amidst their feuds. That’s especially proven to be true in the Fresh Prince reunion on Max. Perhaps one of the best friendships to come from the series, both on-screen and off, is between Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro as Will and Carlton, respectively. The two are part of some of the funniest moments on the NBC sitcom, and now I just found out the actors' birthdays are very close to each other, which is even better.

Just a few days ago, Smith made sure to give his former co-star a shoutout for his birthday on Instagram. It was complete with a 90s-themed pillow with Ribeiro’s face on it, and it definitely seems like Smith uses it from time to time. Or he at least keeps it on his couch so his buddy is always around even when he’s not there in person:

If Will Smith posing with an Alfonso Ribeiro pillow wasn’t good enough, the DWTS co-host solidified their friendship. Yesterday, he shared his own birthday post for his former co-star on Instagram, proving that the friendship between Will and Carlton is still very much alive:

Please send a Happy Birthday to my big brother @willsmith today. Love this man for life.

It’s a pretty fun coincidence that their birthdays are so close to each other. Ribeiro’s is September 21, while Smith’s is September 25. The fact that there’s a chance their birthdays were celebrated on the set of Fresh Prince together means that they probably partied pretty hard back then, even if it was only on the set. Having a birthday close to a friend’s brings them even closer, and it’s blowing my mind that Smith and Ribeiro are that close, and I’m only just now finding out about it.

Even after all these years, seeing that Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro are still close is a nice sight. Last year, Ribeiro even saw Smith’s latest film, King Richard. He revealed he enjoyed the movie, and he praised his Fresh Prince co-star. Either it’s been a while, or this is the first time they both have publicly wished each other a happy birthday, and the revelation is mind-blowing.

Just before wishing Ribeiro a happy birthday, Smith celebrated another exciting occasion earlier this month. The actor marked the 33rd anniversary of Fresh Prince in true Fresh Prince fashion by throwing it back to a time he visited the iconic mansion in 2020. The photo was also taken when he and the rest of the cast took a tour of the house ahead of the reunion special, so it makes the post even more heartwarming and special.

Three decades is definitely a long time, and it seems like these two will be friends for life. Fans can rewatch the best moments with Will, Carlton, and co. with a Max subscription.