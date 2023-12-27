Eddie Murphy’s Iconic Red Suit From His Stand-Up Special Was Destroyed, And The Story Of How It Happened Is Wild

Years before Eddie Murphy began starring in family-centric films like Doctor Dolittle or the recently released Candy Cane Lane , he was starring on Saturday Night Live and headline comedy specials. The latter were specifically notable not only for the comic’s hilariously dirty jokes but also his distinct outfit choices. What may be the most iconic is Murphy’s red leather suit, which he wore while recording Delirious in 1983. One would think that the ensemble would be hanging in a museum of sorts today but, as it turns out, it was destroyed years ago. You may also be surprised to hear that there’s a wild story behind the vibrant threads’ demise.

The iconic comedian has had a number of notable exploits during his time in Hollywood and made a lot of famous friends. One such person who fits that bill is Keenen Ivory Wayans, who’s known for starring in and directing films like Scary Movie and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. Eddie Murphy recently recalled that he and Wayans used to have a habit of challenging each other to dares. And apparently, that tendency led to a wild situation involving the highly recognizable piece of clothing from Delirious:

You know, that suit actually doesn’t exist anymore. … Keenen [Ivory Wayans] destroyed that suit years ago. Years ago, me and Keenan used to bet each other. ‘I bet you won’t do this, I bet you won’t do that.’ And he put that suit on and was busting out of it. And I said, ‘I bet you won’t wear that to the club.’ And he wore it. We went out to every club in New York…

Those who’ve seen Keenen Ivory Wayans surely know that he’s a tall man, who has more than a few inches on the lead of the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley cast . With that, it’s no wonder that the suit eventually broke down while he was wearing it. The thought of one of the most famous pieces of entertainment history being ripped apart is a little heartbreaking. The man who wore it didn’t seem all that torn up (no pun intended) about it when he recalled that night while promoting Candy Cane Lane during an AP interview with co-star Tracee Ellis Ross. The Boomerang star went on to share just how long and he and his buddy were out that evening. Not only that, but he also sharedd fun tidbit about something that resulted from that evening on the town -- and fans of a certain classic TV show may -- or may not -- be surprised to learn this:

You ever see on In Living Color, Keenen does a character called Frenchie? He had the wig on and the red [costume]? Well, that started that night. He went out, and he was Frenchie and stayed in character from ten o’clock at night to six [in the morning]. He was meeting girls and everything. And at the end of the night, that suit was destroyed.

The cast of In Living Color created a wide array of eccentric characters during the fan-favorite Fox show’s run, and Frenchie was definitely one of them. He was established as a Rick James-esque animal, who enjoyed a good time (and jheri curl spray). It’s funny to think that he was born out of a bet between friends. As it stands, this may be one of the most interesting pop culture links I’ve ever heard of. If anything though, I’ll say that Keenen Ivory Wayans is a bold guy to not only wear the clothes all night but also remain in character.

At the very least, fans still have the memory of the suit and the stand-up show itself to remind themselves of the red suit. A few years ago (before COVID), Eddie Murphy was reportedly offered a lot of money from Netflix to produce more comedy specials. It honestly would’ve been kind of great had he done one and decided to don another bright, leather outfit. As he specified in the interview, he’s not sure whether he’ll take to the stage again, especially now that he has movies on the docket. Should he decide to though, I doubt we’ll see him wear something quite as distinct as the red jacket that’s still synonymous with him.