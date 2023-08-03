Candy Cane Lane: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Eddie Murphy Holiday Movie

Prime Video has created some incredible shows and movies in many different genres since it originated. They’ve done superheroes with The Boys (which is receiving a Season 4 soon ) and Invincible, horror/thrillers like Nanny, and romantic comedies, like Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding. But, do you want to know what genre Amazon hasn't done enough in my eyes? Holiday movies.

I love a good holiday movie, whether it's a classic Christmas film or a modern holiday tale. I enjoy the heck out of them because they always make me smile, and now, Prime Video will do that with Candy Cane Lane, a new movie which also happens to star Eddie Murphy in the leading role.

From when the movie will release to who else is in the cast, here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Thankfully, we can all take a deep breath because Candy Cane Lane will premiere sometime in December 2023. This was confirmed by the preview released in a Prime Video YouTube promo on Amazon Prime Day in July 2023.

I can see why the company would set it for December since the movie is a holiday film, and it's appropriate to release around that time of year. And at the time of writing this, it means it's less than half a year away already. Time sure does seem to fly.

Already, the next five months of 2023 are filled with new releases from Amazon, like the Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and the latest The Boys spinoff, Gen V, which is releasing in September 2023, as well as new movies like The Burial starring Jamie Foxx, and now Candy Cane Lane joins that list. It will be an eventful time for our 2023 movie schedule and our 2023 TV schedule .

Eddie Murphy Is Starring

(Image credit: Netflix)

As mentioned in the introduction, Eddie Murphy is starring in Candy Cane Lane, according to Variety . It was announced in July 2022 , and since then, the film has progressed to the point where it is ready to release later in 2023.

The 10 Best Eddie Murphy Movies, Ranked (Image credit: Paramount) If you love Eddie Murphy, here are some of his best movies.

This isn't the first time Murphy has worked with Prime. He released his long-awaited sequel, Coming 2 America , back in 2021, and now this will be his second film on the platform. The actor himself has had a bit of a career resurgence over the last four years, appearing in Dolemite is My Name in 2019, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He was also one of the members of the You People cast on Netflix in 2023.

Candy Cane Lane marks Murphy's first film in the deal that he made with Amazon Studios back in 2021 , after Coming 2 America, so we're going to get even more Murphy films on the streaming site. Now all we have to do is wait to see his holiday movie and love every second of it. I'm going to need to get my hot cocoa ready.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, And More Will Also Star

(Image credit: ABC)

Aside from Eddie Murphy taking on the lead role, several other stars have parts in the upcoming film. Deadline announced in early January 2023 that Tracee Ellis Ross, an actress primarily known for her work on the sitcoms Black-ish (which earned her several Emmy nominations until the show ended in April 2022) and Girlfriends, had signed on to co-star in the movie.

Not that long after, it was also revealed in early January 2023 by Deadline that Jillian Bell was a part of the cast. Bell is primarily known for her comedic movie roles, consisting of appearances in films like Fist Fight, Office Christmas Party, 22 Jump Street, and more.

Also in early January 2023, Variety reported that several actors had signed on to the movie, including Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation cast), and Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live). Variety also confirmed that Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, and Thaddeus J. Mixson had signed on.

Deadline also confirmed in mid-January 2023 that Danielle Pinnock would have a role. And then, a month later, Ken Marino, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and D.C. Young Fly signed on as well . Talk about an ensemble cast.

Right now, it's unknown what their roles will be in the upcoming movie, but I'm sure more news will come out about that as the release date draws near.

The Story Is Based On Screenwriter Kelly Younger's Childhood Holiday Experiences

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Unfortunately, story details for Candy Cane Lane have been sparse, but we do have an idea of what it might entail. According to the Variety article regarding Murphy's announcement as the lead, the movie's story is based on screenwriter Kelly Younger's "childhood holiday experiences."

What exactly this entails, we don't quite know yet. That could mean anything. But, with stars like Murphy, Offerman, Ross, and so many more working on this comedy, I have a feeling that whatever these "childhood holiday experiences" are, they will make us laugh our butts off. I'm down for any holiday shenanigans.

Reginald Hudlin Directed Candy Cane Lane

(Image credit: Paramount)

Now this is big news. The same Variety article about Murphy's casting reported that Reginald Hudlin is the director in charge of Candy Cane Lane. Hudlin said in the announcement that the holiday season was his "favorite time of year" and that he was excited to work with Murphy and Amazon.

For those who don't know, Hudlin and Murphy previously worked together on Boomerang, which is, honestly, one of Murphy's best films. While Hudlin’s worked on other movies since then, such as Marshall, Safety, The Ladies Man, and more, I can't wait to see him return to work with Murphy, because these two made magic in the 1990s.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

If you're curious about what Candy Cane Lane might look like, you can get a sneak peek already. On Prime Day, in that YouTube spoken about above, they showed snippets of the upcoming film . If you want to check it out and see the sneak preview in all its Christmas glory, look no further:

I can't wait for this movie to come out, and I hope that we'll get a full trailer sooner rather than later. Just from the preview, I'm smiling like a Christmas fool. I need to find my Santa hats.