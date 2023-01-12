Elvis’ Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Cardiac Episode

While last year saw Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley hyping up the biopic about the King of Rock and Roll that co-starred Tom Hanks, the singer/songwriter has unfortunately gotten off to a rough start in 2023. Word’s come in that she has been hospitalized after suffering a cardiac episode.

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley went into “full arrest” today at her home in Calabasas, and it was reportedly her housekeeper who found her unresponsive in her bedroom. Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough (who’s reportedly been living with her for “quite some time now”) performed CPR until the paramedics arrived, and then someone also administered epinephrine at least once in order to regain a pulse. From there, Presley was taken to the hospital, but her current condition hasn’t been revealed. Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, is also now at the hospital to be by her daughter’s side.

Lisa Marie Presley’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globes, as Warner Bros’ Elvis was nominated in five categories: Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director. Austin Butler ended up winning the middle category for his Elvis performance, beating out The Whale’s Brendan Fraser, The Son’s Hugh Jackman, Living’s Bill Nighy and The Inspection’s Jeremy Pope. You can stream Elvis with an HBO Max subscription. Following that release, there’s a movie about Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship coming up starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, but it’s unclear if Lisa will be one of the represented individuals.

Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley is Elvis Presley’s only daughter, with her father and Priscilla Presley divorcing four years later, and Elvis passing away in 1977 from heart disease. As already mentioned, she’s an accomplished singer in her own right, kicking off this part of her professional life with the 2003 album To Whom It May Concern. Her later albums include Now What and Storm & Grace, and along with collaborating with singers like Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley, she’s sang duets that have incorporated her late father’s vocals.

As far as her personal life goes, along with the aforementioned Danny Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, an ex-Scientologist, was previously married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood, with Presley divorcing the latter back in 2021. It’s also worth mentioning that among Lisa Marie Presley’s four children is actress Riley Keough, who’s starred in movies like Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky and Under the Silver Lake, as well as TV shows like The Terminal List and Daisy Jones & The Six.

We here at CinemaBlend offer our support for Lisa Marie Presley and her family, and hope that she recovers quickly. Should any other major developments about her health be shared with the public, we’ll pass them along.