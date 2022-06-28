Elvis' Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Hyping The New Tom Hanks Movie, Shares How It Made Her Feel

Biopics are a great way to honor a legend who touched the hearts of many. When living relatives of that person plan on viewing this film, you want to make sure its character portrayal is accurate and genuine. Luckily Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley has been hyping up the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic and saying nothing but wonderful things about it.

There’s nothing like seeing a daughter take pride in the father that she had. Especially if that father was the man who slew audiences with his glamorized costumes, full-body dance moves, smooth voice, and hit records that people still listen to today. Lisa Marie Presley cannot help but fall in love with Elvis as her Instagram has been pouring with praise about watching Baz Luhrmann's latest biographical music drama flick about three times already.

The new Elvis biopic cannot help but get everyone all shook up including the daughter of the King of Rock & Roll herself. In another Instagram post , Lisa Marie Presley has taken the time to express her love for Austin Butler portraying her father and how worthy he is of Oscar recognition.

I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie “Elvis” twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

Austin Butler has fully embodied the role of Elvis Presley in his hip-swinging movements, his voice, and bringing out "The Vibrating Valentino's" spirit. But in order to take on such an important role like this, the former Nickelodeon star was not without advice. Rami Malek, who wowed audiences and the Academy playing Freddie Mercury in Baz Luhrmann’s Bohemian Rhapsody, advised Austin Butler that singing in front of an audience would not be so scary for him once he felt their energy. Even his former Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio told Butler about how Luhrmann would push his acting abilities to new limits. Well, it definitely showed.

The singer-songwriter also loved the direction of Baz Luhrmann and watching her children being able to take pride in their grandfather while viewing the film.

You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever. What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.

Not only has Lisa Marie Presley been praising Elvis, but so has Elvis’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. She’s been giving this music biopic a hunk of burning love by giving some major praise of the film showing the relationship between Elvis and his manager Colonel Tom Parker as well as Austin Butler being able to fill in those big shoes well. This American businesswoman believes that audiences will understand her former husband’s journey to being the rock & roll icon he became.

While some of the reviews may have been polarizing to some critics , others like Time Magazine said that they felt Baz Luhrmann’s love for Elvis throughout the film and that it was like seeing a “holographic rendering of Elvis Presley’s life.” And critics can agree that Austin Butler delivers an amazing performance different from anything they've ever seen him in. With a current Rotten Tomato rating of 82%, clearly, the Elvis biopic has done something right. Even if the film may not be perfect to all who watch it, at least Elvis Presley’s loved ones are proud of the movie which reminds audiences why there are still Elvis Presley fans.