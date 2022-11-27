What The Mad Max: Fury Road Cast Is Doing Now

There were some iconic movies that came out during the 2010s. You could think of many of the films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe . You could look at major steps in cinema like Avatar. Or, you can think of a post-apocalyptic movie called Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film, which was the fourth in the Mad Max franchise and was a reboot, was a success at the box office and ended up scoring ten nominations at the Academy Awards – something that was unprecedented for a film like this, and won six, more than any other movie that year. It truly was a film of its time and became one we all loved in 2015.

The film was amazing for many reasons that I could go on for hours about, but something we need to talk about now is its stellar cast. From stars like Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy to Zoë Kravitz, this movie was stacked from top to bottom. If you’ve been wondering what the cast of Mad Max: Fury Road has been up to these last seven years (that’s right, it’s been that long), here is where you may have seen them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tom Hardy (“Mad” Max Rockatansky)

Starting off with the star of Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom Hardy played Max Rockatansky, and the actor has been quite busy in Hollywood, appearing in several films. Most notably, he took on the role of Eddie Brock, who becomes Venom in the Venom film series, but he’s also appeared in other major roles, such as in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk , The Revenant, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio , Capone, and more.

He also had a supporting role on Peaky Blinders and a part in the miniseries, Taboo. Coming up, Tom Hardy will be in the action thriller, Havoc, and a new movie called The Bikeriders , so keep an eye out for those roles.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Charlize Theron (Imperator Furiosa)

Playing Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road was Charlize Theron, someone who completely changed her look for the role and rocked it. Theron has done so much in the film industry these last several years, appearing in major roles in movies such as Atomic Blonde, Tully, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Old Guard, and most recently in the 2022 film, The School for Good and Evil.

She was also in the Bombshell cast, and was in both The Fate of the Furious and F9. Coming up, she’s going to be in Fast X, The Old Guard 2, and the eleventh Fast and the Furious film, which has yet to be given an official name. But, it’ll be fun to see her in an action role again.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Nicholas Hoult (Nux)

Nux was hands down one of the best characters in Mad Max: Fury Road, and he was portrayed by Nicholas Hoult. The young actor has been extremely active these last few years. He’s taken to television by co-starring in the Hulu original series, The Great , which is set to get a third season soon.

In terms of movies, Hoult has done plenty , finishing out his part as Beast in the X-Men film franchise (unless he somehow shows up in the MCU), and in other big movies such as The Favourite, Tolkien, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and The Banker. Most recently in 2022, he is in The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. Coming up, he’ll be in the film, Renfield , as well as have a voice role in Garfield.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hugh Keays-Byrne (Immortan Joe)

Immortan Joe was the big baddie of Mad Max: Fury Road, and he was played by Hugh Keays-Byrne, who actually portrayed Toecutter in the original Mad Max in 1979. The actor had been around for years prior to his big role in this popular movie, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2020, with Immortan Joe being his last film role prior to his death.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Josh Helman (Slit)

Next up, we take a look at Josh Helman, who portrayed Slit in Mad Max: Fury Road. He played William Stryker in X-Men: Apocalypse, which he reprised from an earlier film, and appeared in movies such as My Name is Lenny, Feast of the Seven Fishes, Monster Hunted, Small Engine Repair, and Thirteen Lives.

Helman also had a main role in the horror sci-fi show Wayward Pines, as well as a part in The Loudest Voice miniseries, and was also in shows like Deputy and Troppo. Coming up, he’ll have a voice role on the Harley Quinn animated series.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Nathan Jones (Rictus Erectus)

Moving on, we have Nathan Jones, who played Rictus Erectus in Mad Max: Fury Road. The actor is primarily known for his wrestling work, but he’s had a few acting roles since his part here, in movies such as Boar, Hobbs & Shaw, Mortal Kombat, and Spiderhead. He is set to reprise his role of Rictus Erectus in the upcoming Furiosa prequel movie .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Zoë Kravitz (Toast The Knowing)

Zoë Kravitz has done so much with her career since she was Toast the Knowing in the Mad Max: Fury Road cast. Kravitz, in 2022, had a major role as Selina Kyle in The Batman, but she’s had plenty of other major parts in movies, like when she finished up the Divergent series , appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Kin, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and KIMI.

Kravitz also had a main role in Big Little Lies, as well as the lead role in the Hulu series remake of High Fidelity. Coming up, Kravitz doesn’t have any new acting roles set, but she is making her directorial debut with the film, Pussy Island.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (The Splendid Angharad)

Next up, we have Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who played The Splendid Angharad in Mad Max: Fury Road. Huntington-Whiteley is mainly known for her modeling, as she’s worked in that industry for several years. Whiteley hasn’t done anything else within the movie and TV industry besides Mad Max: Fury Road, but she is still one of the world's most recognizable models.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Riley Keough (Capable)

Riley Keough portrayed Capable in Mad Max: Fury Road, and she is another person who also does a lot of modeling, but since her role in the film, she’s appeared in a variety of movies and television shows. On the big screen, she had major roles in Lovesong, American Honey, We Don’t Belong Here, It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky, The Lodge, Zola, The Devil All The Time and more. She also directed War Pony.

In television, she starred as Sara Ganim in the HBO television film, Paterno, and had a lead role in the series, The Girlfriend Experience. She also had a main role on The Terminal List. Coming up, she is set to have a lead role in the miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Abbey Lee (The Dag)

Abbey Lee played The Dag in Mad Max: Fury Road, and she’s done a lot for herself over the last couple of years. Lee is primarily known to be a supermodel, but she’s done plenty in movies and television. Some of her most known roles in film since Mad Max have been in Gods of Egypt, Office Christmas Party, The Dark Tower, Elizabeth Harvest, The Forgiven and the M. Night Shyamalan movie, Old.

In television, she also had a regular role as Christina Braithwhite on Lovecraft Country – a series that was canceled far too soon, if you ask me. Coming up, she will be in a new TV series called Florida Man, and in a new movie called Horizon .

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Courtney Eaton (Cheedo The Fragile)

Courtney Eaton played Cheedo the Fragile, the last of the five wives in Mad Max: Fury Road, and Eaton has done well for herself in movies and TV. With film, she was in Gods of Egypt (alongside Lee), Newness, Perfect, and Line of Duty. Most recently, she had a recurring role as Lottie Matthews in the Yellowjackets cast , a popular (and really good) Showtime series that is getting a Season 2. Coming up, she is set to be in a new film called September 17th.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

John Howard (The People Eater)

Moving on, we take a look at John Howard, who played The People Eater in Mad Max: Fury Road. Since his role in the film, he’s been in several television shows like The Warriors, Soul Mates, and SeaChange. He also had appearances in films like Last Cab to Darwin and Extra Time. Howard doesn’t have anything new coming up, but I’m sure it won’t be long before we see him again.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Richard Carter (The Bullet Farmer)

Last but not least, we have Richard Carter, who played The Bullet Farmer in Mad Max: Fury Road. Unfortunately, Richard Carter passed away in 2019, so this was his final film role.