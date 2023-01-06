Empire’s Taraji P. Henson Gets Real About Dealing With Social Media As A Celebrity: ‘Things Will Wake Me Up Out Of Comatose Sleep’
Not everyone is a fan of social media.
Being a celebrity in the age of social media is a lot more complicated than in the years before Twitter and other popular platforms. Fans and critics are able to get even closer to those they idolize or even hate with just the click of a button. It doesn’t always have its advantages, as Empire alum Taraji P. Henson spoke about having social media as someone in the limelight.
While a guest on Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, Taraji P. Henson got candid about her fame. She’s been acting since the late 1990s, meaning she has been in the game as the internet became more and more essential. Henson opened up about social media and the way people just hide behind screens:
It can be hard for some to not become addicted to social media, as it’s an easy way to stay connected with people and find new friends. But it is definitely taxing on the mind and mental health, especially since some people may not show all of their feelings. As a celebrity, it’s evidently even worse.
Taraji P. Henson opened up about how some things on social media would wake her up, and she’d have restless nights because of conversations or posts she’s overthinking:
In my experience, it’s not uncommon to overthink something you post on social media or worry about something you may have said or should have said. Hearing what Taraji P. Henson has to say about it shines a light on how celebrities deal with the strain, and it’s definitely eye-opening.
Back in 2019, Henson opened up about her struggles with mental health and how there’s a misconception about people in the limelight having it all together when that really isn’t the case. Her comments about social media track with those earlier comments.
Taraji P. Henson, who is part of the cast of The Color Purple that releases later this year, has been keeping focused on other ventures. She hosted That’s My Jam on NBC, which will premiere its second season as part of the 2023 TV schedule on March 7. She lent her voice to 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru and 2023’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. She is also set to star in and produce the upcoming movie Time Alone, which has yet to have a premiere date.
It's likely that social media will continue playing a big role for years to come, but hopefully, it messes less with mental health in the future, or at the very least, it messes less with public images. Everyone could use a break at some point.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.