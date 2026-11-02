Dexter: Resurrection's Season 2 Premiere Brought Back My Favorite Character, But The Show Is Repeating My Problem With Last Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Risky Business." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Dexter Morgan is back on the prowl in the Season 2 premiere of Dexter: Resurrection, and I saw my favorite character again from last season! Eric Stonestreet returned once again as the Rapunzel Killer, but unfortunately, the return was short-lived.

Al Walker was tracked down by Dexter while on vacation with his family, as he was "working" while traveling to parks with his wife and kids. Dex was able to "do what he does," as Harrison puts it, and now no pony-tailed women have to worry about Rapunzel anymore. As satisfying as it was, I'm upset that Dexter: Resurrection is once again killing off fun guest stars.

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Dexter: Resurrection Continues To Kill Off Great Guest Stars Very Quickly

Last season, Dexter: Resurrection gave us a great plot twist with the Serial Killers Club, which was quickly decimated by the Bay Harbor Butcher. There was a stacked cast of great guest stars, but by the end of the season, they were all dead except for Eric Stonestreet's character.

I had high hopes he'd be a big bad in Season 2, but that hope was squashed pretty quickly. I kind of guessed that would be the case given how many new guest stars were a part of this season, but it's disappointing the show didn't hold off and do a season dedicated to Rapunzel where Dex was on the road.

I'm More Worried Than Ever About Dan Stevens And Brian Cox Now

Dexter: Resurrection has two major guest stars this season, with Dan Stevens playing the Five Boroughs Killer and Brian Cox playing the New York Ripper. Both are big names tied to the Season 2 plot, and with Dexter being so concerned about legacy, it feels as though he's going to try to take out both of them.

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That's kind of the point of Dexter, to be fair. He's a serial killer who hunts other killers, so I can't sit here and act like Resurrection is going against what this series is about. I just feel as though he's felt very untouchable thus far, and maybe that these serial killers aren't as crafty as the ones from the original series?

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I guess I fear that Dexter is becoming an Avengers-level type of anti-hero, and it feels like we haven't seen him face any real adversity. I know that's funny to say with him having been shot by his own son, but he and Harrison were able to put that aside really quickly. I'm just hoping we see Dex face a little more adversity in these upcoming episodes on the 2026 TV schedule, because I fear he's untouchable.

Catch new episodes of Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount+ on Fridays. I'm eager to see how the rest of this season plays out, and if Dexter and Harrison end the season in some trouble with the law.