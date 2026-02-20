‘It’s Hard To Put Into Words.’ Grey’s Anatomy Stars Pay Tribute Following Eric Dane’s Death
The Mark Sloan actor will be missed.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Heartbreaking news hit the entertainment industry on Thursday, when Eric Dane’s family confirmed that the 53-year-old actor had passed away less than a year after he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with ALS. Dane was known for series like Euphoria and his appearance on Brilliant Minds, where his portrayal of a character with ALS earned him a standing ovation from the cast and crew. For many, though, Dane was best known as Mark Sloan, aka “McSteamy” from Grey’s Anatomy, and many former co-stars from the medical drama paid tribute following the sad news.
With James Pickens Jr. being one of only two Grey’s Anatomy stars serving as series regulars on all 22 seasons, he was there for all of Eric Dane’s 145 episodes. Pickens posted a photo to Instagram Stories in remembrance of the actor:
Eric Dane joined Grey’s Anatomy in Season 2 and was a series regular through Season 8, with Mark Sloan getting killed off at the beginning of Season 9. McSteamy made a posthumous return in Season 17 alongside other killed-off characters like Lexie Grey, George O’Malley and Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.
McDreamy and McSteamy were best friends on Grey’s Anatomy (when one wasn’t sleeping with the other’s wife, at least), and according to Patrick Dempsey, that friendship existed off-camera as well. Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on February 20, the actor laughed as he described Eric Dane as “the funniest man” and “such a joy to work with,” but admitted:
Eric Dane said in June 2025 that it made him “angry” that ALS was going to take him away from his two teenage daughters, and it’s devastating to think of what his family is going through and what they've already been through.
Patrick Dempsey said he hopes to just remember his friend's spirit and how “he brought so much fun to” the Grey’s Anatomy set. He continued:
Kim Raver, who plays Teddy Altman on Grey’s Anatomy, also took to social media to honor Eric Dane’s memory, writing:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
April Kepner portrayer Sarah Drew shared a photo of the late actor with her own “Rest in peace” message and crying emojis:
Kevin McKidd, meanwhile, released a statement to Page Six, also acknowledging Eric Dane’s humor and saying that no matter how long it’s been since he appeared on the show, his portrayal of Mark “McSteamy” Sloan will always be an important part of Grey’s Anatomy’s history. The Owen Hunt actor said:
ABC and 20th Television also released a statement via Instagram, sending condolences in the wake of Eric Dane’s death. They wrote:
Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes posted several images to Instagram of herself with the late actor, penning an emotional caption that read:
After announcing his diagnosis in April 2025, Eric Dane continued to act (and will reportedly appear on the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3) and advocate for other families affected by ALS. The above tributes and those from other former colleagues who championed his “fight not flight” attitude show how much Dane will be missed.
Our condolences go out to Eric Dane’s family, friends and anyone else affected by his passing.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.