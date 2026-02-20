‘It’s Hard To Put Into Words.’ Grey’s Anatomy Stars Pay Tribute Following Eric Dane’s Death

Heartbreaking news hit the entertainment industry on Thursday, when Eric Dane’s family confirmed that the 53-year-old actor had passed away less than a year after he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with ALS. Dane was known for series like Euphoria and his appearance on Brilliant Minds, where his portrayal of a character with ALS earned him a standing ovation from the cast and crew. For many, though, Dane was best known as Mark Sloan, aka “McSteamy” from Grey’s Anatomy, and many former co-stars from the medical drama paid tribute following the sad news.

With James Pickens Jr. being one of only two Grey’s Anatomy stars serving as series regulars on all 22 seasons, he was there for all of Eric Dane’s 145 episodes. Pickens posted a photo to Instagram Stories in remembrance of the actor:

(Image credit: James Pickens Jr.'s Instagram Stories)

Eric Dane joined Grey’s Anatomy in Season 2 and was a series regular through Season 8, with Mark Sloan getting killed off at the beginning of Season 9. McSteamy made a posthumous return in Season 17 alongside other killed-off characters like Lexie Grey, George O’Malley and Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.

McDreamy and McSteamy were best friends on Grey’s Anatomy (when one wasn’t sleeping with the other’s wife, at least), and according to Patrick Dempsey, that friendship existed off-camera as well. Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on February 20, the actor laughed as he described Eric Dane as “the funniest man” and “such a joy to work with,” but admitted:

I just woke up this morning and I was very sad to read the news. It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children.

Eric Dane said in June 2025 that it made him “angry” that ALS was going to take him away from his two teenage daughters, and it’s devastating to think of what his family is going through and what they've already been through.

Patrick Dempsey said he hopes to just remember his friend's spirit and how “he brought so much fun to” the Grey’s Anatomy set. He continued:

We hit it off because there was never really any competition. There was this wonderful mutual respect; he’s wickedly intelligent and I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives.

Kim Raver, who plays Teddy Altman on Grey’s Anatomy, also took to social media to honor Eric Dane’s memory, writing:

Eric was a light. You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of Grey’s as well as when he was with Rebecca and the girls. During filming he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed 🤍 My love and thoughts go out to Rebecca and their girls. We love you.

April Kepner portrayer Sarah Drew shared a photo of the late actor with her own “Rest in peace” message and crying emojis:

(Image credit: Sarah Drew's Instagram Stories)

Kevin McKidd, meanwhile, released a statement to Page Six, also acknowledging Eric Dane’s humor and saying that no matter how long it’s been since he appeared on the show, his portrayal of Mark “McSteamy” Sloan will always be an important part of Grey’s Anatomy’s history. The Owen Hunt actor said:

Eric was incredible to work alongside. He had a natural charisma and comedic dead pan timing like no other. I was honored and blessed to get to work with him on this iconic show. All of us at Grey’s send our love and condolences to his family – he is a huge part of our show and always will be.

ABC and 20th Television also released a statement via Instagram, sending condolences in the wake of Eric Dane’s death. They wrote:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Eric Dane. His remarkable talent and unforgettable presence on Grey’s Anatomy left a lasting impact on audiences around the world, and his courage and grace during his battle with ALS inspired so many. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the many fans whose lives were touched by his work.

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes posted several images to Instagram of herself with the late actor, penning an emotional caption that read:

Eric Dane was a beloved member of the Shondaland and Grey’s Anatomy families. He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world. We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work.

After announcing his diagnosis in April 2025, Eric Dane continued to act (and will reportedly appear on the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3) and advocate for other families affected by ALS. The above tributes and those from other former colleagues who championed his “fight not flight” attitude show how much Dane will be missed.

Our condolences go out to Eric Dane’s family, friends and anyone else affected by his passing.