Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star Eric Dane Is Dead At 53

Eric Dane, known for shows like Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria, and The Last Ship, was popular among viewers across the years of his career. Sadly, the actor has now passed away at the age of just 53. The tragic news comes less than a year after he opened up publicly about being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a.k.a. ALS.

Despite the diagnosis, the actor remained active in his career, with no fewer than three TV credits in 2025, including a series regular role in Countdown. Dane's family has confirmed that he passed away on Thursday, February 19, with this statement (via PEOPLE):

With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.

Eric Dane's advocacy for awareness started as soon as he announced his diagnosis with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in April 2025 with his plan to "navigate this next chapter" with his family. While his health struggles meant that he couldn't be part of a Grey's Anatomy reunion at the Emmys, he returned to network TV for a Brilliant Minds role that ended with him getting a standing ovation while filming.

The actor was perhaps once better known as "McSteamy" for his fan-favorite character on Grey's Anatomy opposite Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo. Dempsey even opened up recently about staying in contact with Dane, wanting to get him on his new Fox show, Memory of a Killer, before the progression of his disease "made it impossible."

While he recurred on shows like Charmed and Las Vegas in the early 2000s, debuting on ABC as Dr. Mark Sloan in 2006 was his big break on the small screen, and he'd go on to be credited with nearly 150 episodes of the medical drama. The popularity undoubtedly helped land his leading role on The Last Ship, an action drama that ran for an impressive five seasons on TNT.

Euphoria was his last major role before Countdown, and at the time of his diagnosis announcement last April, he revealed that he planned to return to the set in the near future. With the long-awaited return of Euphoria in the coming months of the 2026 TV schedule, fans will get to see how much he filmed while still able. Brilliant Minds is his final credit to have aired at the time of writing.

Hopefully fans and supporters of Dane will grant the family's wish for privacy during this most difficult time. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with his family, friends, and loved ones.