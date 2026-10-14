Dancing With The Stars' Featured A Wild Grey's Anatomy Reunion That Almost Sent Me To The ER

I am currently watching Dancing with the Stars for the first time, and every week there's something that stands out enough that I need to take to the computer. Sometimes its rants about the DWTS judges, but the Super Bowl Halftime Show-themed episode had me freaking out about who was in the audience. Namely the unexpected Grey's Anatomy reunion that had me feeling like I needed to go to the ER.

The most recent episode of DWTS (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) saw Grey's Anatomy star Harry Shum Jr. dancing to Usher's "Yeah!", and after his performance we were shown a table of ABC stars from Grey's, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Nashville. That included Chief Webber himself James Pinkens Jr, as well as former Arizona Robbins actress Jessica Capshaw. You can see the shot of them sitting together below:

(Image credit: ABC)

Are we on Dancing with the Stars or is this just another day at Grey Sloane Memorial's Attendings Lounge? Either way I'm psyched about seeing Pinkens and Capshaw together on screen for the first time since Arizona was written off of Grey's Anatomy back in 2018. These two actors worked together for many years on the beloved medical drama (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription), and I so wish I could have been a fly on the wall to hear their conversations while cheering on Shum.

James Pinkens Jr. is one of the only OGs still on the cast of Grey's Anatomy, alongside Chandra Wilson and Ellen Pompeo (although the latter of which only appears in a guest capacity in addition to narrating each episode). Fans were bummed when Arizona Robbins and April Kepner were written off in Season 14, especially since they had starred in the series for so long. I have to assume I'm not the only fan who freaked out when seeing this mini reunion on DWTS.

(Image credit: ABC)

While some folks want to see Jessica Capshaw return as Arizona, she's currently busy starring in 9-1-1: Nashville as Blythe Hart. That's why she was at the ABC table supporting Harry Shum Jr.. After all, she had departed the show long before the Glee alum made his debut as Dr. Benson Kwan.

Grey's Anatomy continues to be an institution in the television world, with the long-running medical drama about to start its whopping 23rd season on the air. We've lost a ton of longterm characters in recent years, with the most recent departures being Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who played Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman respectively. Could this open the door for a guest appearance from Capshaw? Only time will tell, but I'll take this unexpected DWTS reunion for now.

Dancing with the Stars airs new episodes Tuesdays on ABC, and Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursday nights as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Harry Shum Jr. has already inspired plenty of surprise guests, including his Glee co-stars. Who knows who will pop up in the audience next?