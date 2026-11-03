90 Day: Hunt For Love Has Me Wondering If Brittany Intentionally Sabotaged Michael's Love Life

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Boy Who Cried Love." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

I worried about Michael Ilesanmi joining 90 Day: Hunt For Love so soon after his divorce, but he's really become the belle of the ball. Unfortunately, it feels like trouble is on the way, as it looks like the stage is set for drama that I feel Brittany Banks intentionally set up.

I already wrote about how I was shocked to see the preview of Brittany sleeping in Michael's bed. Now, we have some context on what happened and how this may impact the rest of the episodes on the 2026 TV schedule.

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Brittany Went To Michael's Room, And The Jury Is Out On What Happened

As we saw in the preview, Brittany entered Michael's bed on 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Michael insisted that nothing happened the following morning, though Brittany was heard on the hotel room camera wondering if they had kissed. It does seem clear that things didn't progress beyond kissing, as we know from Season 1, or the producers would've shown it. As such, I feel like maybe Michael kissed Brittany on the forehead or something like that, but nothing more than that happened.

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I question Brittany's motive for going to Michael's room and wonder if she intentionally did it to set up some drama. After all, I haven't seen anything between those two beyond two friends having a good time, which is why I was so shocked to see her in his hotel room.

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Michael does have a growing relationship with Kay, one of the newcomers to 90 Day: Hunt For Love. We're already seeing some fallout from this night, unfortunately, as Michael decided it was best not to tell Kay about the night he spent with Brittany.

I agree, the optics don't look great. If I were Kay, I wouldn't believe that Brittany spent the night in Michael's hotel room and that nothing came from it. The whole spinoff revolves around couples looking for love. Wouldn't it make sense for that to happen?

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All this to say, I don't think Brittany did this for any romantic reasons or a fit of jealousy. I think that she's savvy enough to know that this would cause some tension that the 90 Day: Hunt For Love team would be interested in highlighting, which gives her a little extra screen time. As we saw with Elise Benson, people who get screen time and cause drama get invited to the next spinoff.

I'm curious to see how Kay will respond should she find out, and if her relationship with Michael will develop into anything serious. I'm also wondering if Brittany will end up in a relationship, or remain single after 90 Day: Hunt For Love ends.