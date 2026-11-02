Ernie Johnson Wants Inside The NBA To Continue Long After His Exit, But How’s ESPN Feeling?

Inside the NBA fans were hit with some major news last week, as longtime co-host Ernie Johnson confirmed his plan to leave the show at the end of the professional basketball season. Right now, many are simply taking the time to pay tribute to the man affectionately known as “E.J.” However, there are those who are also questioning what lies ahead for the show in the long run without Johnson. The man himself recently expressed his hope that the show will go on, and there’s also been an update on ESPN’s alleged feelings about that.

Ernie Johnson Shares Thoughts On Inside The NBA’s Future

To put it mildly, Johnson is one of the mainstays of Inside, given he’s been hosting the show for 37 years now. 70-year-old Johnson announced his intention to exit the show nearly a week ago in a social media video that’s since gone viral. The veteran sports journalist confirmed that he wasn’t retiring from broadcasting entirely, though. He’ll continue to serve as a March Madness analyst and produce content under his 32 Bowties production company. Nevertheless, he’s stepping down from Inside as a way to “slow down a bit.”

Johnson recently caught up with Front Office Sports Tonight to discuss his big decision and plans for the future. When addressing what may lie ahead for his long-running basketball talk show, Johnson expressed optimism:

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I don’t want to be blamed for ending Inside the NBA. I’m stepping away from my role on there. I would hope that they could continue the show in some form. And there are plenty of great studio hosts out there who could do what I do.

On paper, it would definitely make sense to keep the TNT-turned-ESPN sports show on the air, considering its popularity. It’s still hard not to wonder, however, how viewership may be affected by Ernie Johnson’s absence next season. Plus, there’s the fact that Charles Barkley has been discussing retirement again as well. With that, sources are now saying that ESPN has been giving the future some thought amid these developments.

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Weeks before Johnson confirmed his intention to leave Inside, Barkley already indicated that his longtime co-star would do just that. The “Round Mound of Rebound” also said at the time that he was planning to exit the show after this current season as well due to him and Johnson being a “package deal.” Considering that Johnson and Barkley have shared the screen for over 25 years, their dual exits would mark a major shift. However, per FOS’ sources, ESPN remains committed to keeping the show going even without the pair.

That would theoretically leave co-hosts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal alongside two others. Interestingly, since Johnson shared his news, Barkley hasn’t said anything more about whether he’ll ride off into the sunset as well. Johnson was also asked about Barkley’s plans when he appeared on FOS Tonight, and he had this to say about him:

As for what Chuck is going to do, I have learned many many moons ago, you never try to predict what the Chuckster is going to do. But he and I have had a lot of conversations in the past about what we’re going to do, so I will leave that final word to him.

If any other Inside the NBA fans are like me, they’ll be waiting with bated breath for Charles Barkley to deliver a definitive decision. The fact that Ernie Johnson is leaving (for some well-deserved time with his loved ones) is already tough to think about, so Barkley’s exit would also be a lot. At the very least, though, it’s encouraging that ESPN is reportedly still aiming to keep the show on the air for the foreseeable future.

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Check out Inside the NBA’s next broadcast, which will hit ESPN on Wednesday, November 4, with NBA Tip Off starting at 6 p.m. ET amid the 2026 TV schedule.