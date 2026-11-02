Ernie Johnson Wants Inside The NBA To Continue Long After His Exit, But How’s ESPN Feeling?
Will Inside the NBA go on without E.J.?
Inside the NBA fans were hit with some major news last week, as longtime co-host Ernie Johnson confirmed his plan to leave the show at the end of the professional basketball season. Right now, many are simply taking the time to pay tribute to the man affectionately known as “E.J.” However, there are those who are also questioning what lies ahead for the show in the long run without Johnson. The man himself recently expressed his hope that the show will go on, and there’s also been an update on ESPN’s alleged feelings about that.
Ernie Johnson Shares Thoughts On Inside The NBA’s Future
To put it mildly, Johnson is one of the mainstays of Inside, given he’s been hosting the show for 37 years now. 70-year-old Johnson announced his intention to exit the show nearly a week ago in a social media video that’s since gone viral. The veteran sports journalist confirmed that he wasn’t retiring from broadcasting entirely, though. He’ll continue to serve as a March Madness analyst and produce content under his 32 Bowties production company. Nevertheless, he’s stepping down from Inside as a way to “slow down a bit.”
Johnson recently caught up with Front Office Sports Tonight to discuss his big decision and plans for the future. When addressing what may lie ahead for his long-running basketball talk show, Johnson expressed optimism:
On paper, it would definitely make sense to keep the TNT-turned-ESPN sports show on the air, considering its popularity. It’s still hard not to wonder, however, how viewership may be affected by Ernie Johnson’s absence next season. Plus, there’s the fact that Charles Barkley has been discussing retirement again as well. With that, sources are now saying that ESPN has been giving the future some thought amid these developments.
How Is ESPN Feeling About Inside The NBA’s Future?
Weeks before Johnson confirmed his intention to leave Inside, Barkley already indicated that his longtime co-star would do just that. The “Round Mound of Rebound” also said at the time that he was planning to exit the show after this current season as well due to him and Johnson being a “package deal.” Considering that Johnson and Barkley have shared the screen for over 25 years, their dual exits would mark a major shift. However, per FOS’ sources, ESPN remains committed to keeping the show going even without the pair.
That would theoretically leave co-hosts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal alongside two others. Interestingly, since Johnson shared his news, Barkley hasn’t said anything more about whether he’ll ride off into the sunset as well. Johnson was also asked about Barkley’s plans when he appeared on FOS Tonight, and he had this to say about him:
If any other Inside the NBA fans are like me, they’ll be waiting with bated breath for Charles Barkley to deliver a definitive decision. The fact that Ernie Johnson is leaving (for some well-deserved time with his loved ones) is already tough to think about, so Barkley’s exit would also be a lot. At the very least, though, it’s encouraging that ESPN is reportedly still aiming to keep the show on the air for the foreseeable future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Check out Inside the NBA’s next broadcast, which will hit ESPN on Wednesday, November 4, with NBA Tip Off starting at 6 p.m. ET amid the 2026 TV schedule.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.