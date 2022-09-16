Erika Jayne Shares Her Honest Thoughts After Jennifer Lawrence Called Her 'Evil’ On RHOBH

Jennifer Lawrence has never had a problem telling it like it is. Whether she’s making jokes about the legend Meryl Streep or commenting on Ben Affleck and JLo’s reunion , fans can always count on getting the actress’ authentic thoughts on whatever it is she’s discussing. She’s got that trait in common with plenty of reality stars, as well, so when she sounded off recently against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and particularly Erika Jayne, such comments did not go unnoticed. The reality star fired back some honest thoughts of her own, though, after The Hunger Games actress called her “evil.”

Erika Jayne appeared on Watch What Happens Live , where host Andy Cohen asked what she thought about RHOBH superfan Jennifer Lawrence’s comments, including the suggestion that she needed a publicist. The TV personality didn’t miss a beat, offering the following opinion about J-Law’s assessment:

Well, you know, it's easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television. But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I'm sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.

OK, Erika Jayne! She looked fully serious, too, putting the offer out there for the Academy Award-winner to “come on down and mix it up.” I wish I could see Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction upon learning of and/or watching the clip.

It’s not that the RHOBH standout is wrong. It absolutely is easy for the Don’t Look Up star and the rest of us at home to see the hardships that people go through on our screens and feel ownership, in a way, to comment on them. But that is kind of the point of reality TV, right? Also Season 12 of the Bravo reality show has pretty clearly leaned into Erika Jayne as a “full super-villain” at times.

For full context, J-Law mentioned the TV personality when making a broad statement about the current season of the Bravo show, telling Variety :

My biggest problem with this season is that it's just been boring. And I think that Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.

The reality star has denied involvement in her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s embezzlement schemes ; however, the legal issues continue to pile up. Erika Jayne is named in several lawsuits, including one by actor Nicolas Cage’s ex , for hundreds of thousands of dollars. There’s also a $5 million civil suit , for which the TV personality has said she’s being extorted. Plus, she got slapped with a $50 million class action suit on the way back from a Hawaiian vacation, and she also apparently owes several million in back taxes .

Erika Jayne is also dealing with how to pay back what she and Tom Girardi owe, with more than 200 of their personal items is set to be auctioned off September 21. She was also asked to forfeit a pair of diamond earrings reportedly worth $1.4 million.

Jennifer Lawrence is hardly the first person to have opinions about the RHOBH star, and I’m sure Erika Jayne’s thoughts extend to anybody throwing judgment her way. It’s still super amusing for her to come at J-Law like that. Check out the response on WWHL below:

