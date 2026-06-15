Euphoria Fans Are Mixed On Its Controversial Series Finale But Colman Domingo Has Another POV

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Euphoria.

Shortly after it premiered, Euphoria became a HBO show that got the world talking. Sam Levinson's drama has been super popular, although the Euphoria series finale has been controversial for those who watched it (or streamed with a HBO Max subscription). While the reception has been mixed, actor Colman Domingo offered his perspective on how the Emmy-winning drama ended.

The third season of Euphoria picked up years after the characters graduated High School, and the stakes were much higher. Theres been a ton of discourse about Sydney Sweeney's Cassie being an OnlyFans model, as well as Zendaya's protagonist Rue dying in the finale. In a video from ET's Instagram, Domingo offered his take on how the series ended, saying:

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I love the way we ended it. I love that he centered it on someone who can help bring some redemption to the story as well. To know that we didn't go on this journey for nothing. But also to leave our central character with grace as well. That she has served her purpose on this planet in that way and had her own journey. But there's always grace at the end.

There you go. While there are rumors Zendaya didn't like Rue's ending, Colman Domingo seems to appreciate Sam Levinson's vision for the final episode of Euphoria. And he's glad that his character Ali got to avenge Rue's death, and save Maddy from being under Alamo's influence after she attempted to save Nate. Still, I wonder if fans will agree with his perspective.

For all three seasons of Euphoria fans watched as Rue struggles with her drug addiction, and she got through almost all of Season 3 while maintaining her sobriety. That's what made her death so tragic; Alamo knew she was an addict and laced some drugs with fentanyl to kill her.

Plenty of fans wanted to see Rue survive the end of the series, and were shocked and disappointed when she overdosed before our eyes early into the series finale. But Colman Domingo seems to think that Zendaya's signature character "served her purpose" in this world, despite dying so young and never getting closure with characters like Jules. Although she certainly gave Ali purpose, including his revenge mission that resulted in a shoot out at the Silver Slipper.

Euphoria is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll have to wait and see if Zendaya ever weighs in on the show's ending with her own official statement. Fingers crossed.