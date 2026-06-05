How Angus Cloud's Mom Feels About How Euphoria Paid Tribute Before It Wrapped

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Euphoria.

Sam Levinson's Euphoria joined the long list of HBO shows that got the world talking, and all three seasons of the drama have broken the internet. Unfortunately, Season 3 was filmed after Fezco actor Angus Cloud died in 2023, although the show's final season found a way to pay tribute to the late actor. That includes the controversial Euphoria finale, and now Cloud's mother has reacted to how her late son was included in the Emmy-winning series.

Season 3 of Euphoria (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) picked up years after the characters left High School, and the stakes got very high. While Cloud is no longer with us, his character Fezo was alive in-universe and maintained his friendship with Rue despite being incarcerated after the Season 2 finale. The series finale took things a step further, with archived footage that was previously unseen included in the episode, showing Rue and Fez embracing each other. Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, issued a statement to TMZ about the last episode, which reads:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The massive public emotional outpouring on social media honoring my beloved son’s beautiful soul says everything.

It sounds like Angus Cloud's mother was happy with how Fezco was included in Euphoria Season 3, especially that archive footage in the series finale. She also told the outlet that she trusted Sam Levinson with handling how to use both the character and the late actor's likeness, and that she was happy with the way he was honored throughout the show's final season on the air.

Per this report, Lisa Cloud found out along with the audience that Cloud appeared in the series finale, although she suspected that Sam Levinson might have had something up his sleeve. In the end it was just a few seconds of footage, but it packed an emotional punch given both the actor's death in real life and the character Rue passing away onscreen.

(Image credit: HBO)

It's been touching to see how Euphoria chose to honor Angus Cloud in Season 3, starting from Cassie and Nate's wedding episode. While we knew that Fezco was incarcerated, in Episode 3, "The Ballad of Paladin," he actually called Rue while she was driving. We heard her side of their conversation, including his hilarious plan to use parkour to escape prison. It was a beautiful way to keep the character part of the show, even if Cloud's death prevented him from filming new footage. Additionally, the season premiere was dedicated to both Cloud and late actor Eric Dane, who appeared posthumously in Season 3.

Fans definitely responded to seeing Angus Cloud in the final episode of Euphoria, and it's nice to know that his mother approved of the way it went down. The series is currently streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule.