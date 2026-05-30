I'm Worried Euphoria Is About To Make A Tragic Decision With One Of Its Leads

Sam Levinson's Euphoria is a bona fide sensation, joining the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking back in Season 1. The long-awaited third season is airing now on the network (and with an HBO Max subscription), and it's been a doozy so far. There is one last episode coming down the line, and I'm worried that one of the main characters is going to get killed off. Namely, Zendaya's protagonist Rue.

Euphoria Season 3 picked up years after the characters graduated from high school, and the stakes couldn't get much higher. This is especially true for Rue, who is in the middle of an organized crime battle... while also secretly working for the DEA. And I'm getting nervous that the show's lead character is going to end up like Adriana in The Sopranos. Hear me out.

I Really Hope Rue Doesn't Get The Adriana Sopranos Treatment

It's been hinted that Season 3 might be Euphoria's final chapter, including by Emmy-winning Zendaya herself. And as such, Rue's situation feels especially precarious ahead of the season finale. She's got two different crime lords who seemingly want her dead, and that's without her even being outed as an informant for the DEA. And if both Laurie and Alamo find out the truth, smart money says she'll be in even more danger.

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I had Sopranos flashbacks as soon as Rue ended up being questioned by the DEA, and not-so-subtly strong-armed into giving them information about Laurie and Alamo's drug deals. Adriana was my favorite character on David Chase's acclaimed HBO series, and the fact that Euphoria is on the same network made the connection even stronger. And with one episode left, I'm seriously worried that Euphoria's lead character is about to meet her maker.

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While they have very different stories and backgrounds, I can't help but see the similarities between Rue and Adriana. Both were unwillingly roped into being informants, putting them in even more danger than they already were. Rue was forced into her life as a drug mule because of the money she owed Laurie, while Adriana was systematically targeted by the FBI due to Christopher's involvement in the mob. We all know what happened to Drea de Matteo's character in The Sopranos, and I'm really hoping that Rue is spared in Euphoria's Season 3 finale.

(Image credit: HBO)

Unfortunately, it's not looking great for Zendaya's signature character. The penultimate episode of Season 3 saw Faye betraying her, which will seemingly put her in even more danger with Laurie's crew. Then there's Alamo, who was informed of her DEA connection thanks to Maddie's desperation to save Cassie. Both criminal bosses seemingly want her dead, and things are going to go from bad to worse if her identity as a mole comes out.

All will be revealed when Euphoria's finale airs this Sunday as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed Rue survives all the drama. Folks who want to re-watch Adriana's time on The Sopranos can stream it over on HBO Max.