The Euphoria Fan Theories About Rosalía's Magick Were Way Better Than The BS We Got
I'm so bummed.
Spoilers ahead for the Euphoria series finale.
Euphoria is a wildly popular Emmy-winning series that makes plenty of headlines every time a new season drops on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Sam Levinson's drama joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking, and there's been a ton of chatter online about the third and final season. Fans had plenty of theories about Rosalía's character Magick, and they (unfortunately) were much better than how her story ended.
Euphoria's series finale has been controversial, with some fans taking umbrage with Rue's tragic ending. Personally, I'm bummed about how little screentime Jules got, as well as the fact that we never got to see Magick at all in that final episode. Let's break it down.
Rosalía Wasn't In The Euphoria Finale, And All Those Theories Would Have Been Better
Rosalía got to make her acting debut in Euphoria Season 3 playing Magick, a stripper at Alamo's club The Silver Slipper. She instantly became a fan favorite, mostly thanks to wearing a bedazzled neck brace during the majority of her scenes. She served as a minor antagonist to Rue during the season, correctly clocking that Zendaya's signature character was up to something shady.
Given how many scenes Rosalía got this season of Euphoria, Magick was the subject of a number of fan theories online. Many fans wondered what her neck brace was hiding, since she wore it in basically every one of her scenes. One popular theory was that Magick was also working for the DEA, and that perhaps there was a recording device hidden in the brace itself. Assuming this was true, fans debated whether or not she knew about Rue working as a mole, and if she was trying to make sure that Alamo trusted her more.
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Unfortunately, Magick didn't appear in the series finale of Euphoria, despite its climax happening within The Silver Slipper. Following Rue's death at the hands of Alamo's poisoned drugs, Colman Domingo's Ali showed up at the club and had a standoff with Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's character. A bunch of the dancers were in the scene (as well as Maddy), but Magick was nowhere to be found. So not only were those thrilling fan theories wrong, but Magick seemingly wasn't important enough to the series to even appear briefly in its final episode.
When we last saw Rosalía's character it was in the penultimate episode "Rain or Shine." After encouraging Kitty to get a BBL courtesy of their boss, she was last seen talking to Maddy and encouraging her to put on the swimsuit that Alamo bought for her. It was clearly that she was loyal to Alamo, so I would have loved to at least have her in the room when the Crime Lord met his gruesome end.
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Euphoria is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if Rosalía ends up weighing in on not appearing in the finale.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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