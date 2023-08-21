Eric Dane Caught In The Middle Of A Generational War As Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Up In Arms Over Euphoria Shout-Out
McSteamy lives forever in our hearts!
It’s been over a decade since Mark Sloan was killed off Grey’s Anatomy. Eric Dane’s character, commonly known as “McSteamy” to longtime fans, succumbed to the injuries he suffered in the Season 8 finale plane crash, even after he was rescued, providing hope at the time that he’d pull through. While the Grey’s loyal will always remember McSteamy’s contribution to the beloved drama, Dane has rightfully moved on with his career, so when one Euphoria fan referred to the actor as “Nate Jacobs’ dad,” the Cal Jacobs portrayer found himself smack-dab in the middle of a generation war.
After his shocking Grey’s Anatomy death in 2012, Eric Dane starred in other series like The Last Ship and movies including Redeeming Love, but it wasn’t until he joined the cast of HBO’s Euphoria seven years later that he was able to connect with a passionate fanbase like he’d seen on the medical drama. Grey’s fans’ dedication to McSteamy showed through after an apparent Euphoria watcher posted this:
Eric Dane attended Lana Del Rey's Outside Lands Festival show in California last night!
The reference to Eric Dane as “Nate Jacobs’ dad” hit Grey’s Anatomy fans like a punch in the gut. Was it possible there was a whole demographic of TV watchers who weren’t privy to the man who was possibly the greatest plastic surgeon to ever grace the Seattle hospital’s operating room? Team McSteamy hit the comments with a fury, writing:
- Eric Dane being known now as Nate Jacob's dad and not McSteamy makes me feel like a grandma – popstarjnk
- I think u mean Dr. Mark Sloan but ok – povyourcool
- ‘Nate Jacobs’ dad’ exCUSE ME that is double board certified surgeon doctor Mark Sloan – belsgallagher
- WHY CAL JACOBS WHEN THERE'S MARK SLOOOOAN – NaatJ1
The hysteria continued in the retweets with one fan declaring:
I completely understand that it’s hard for Grey’s Anatomy fans to stomach that Eric Dane’s 139 episodes exist in a world unbeknownst to a younger generation of Euphoria fans (13 episodes of which have featured Dane’s Cal Jacobs). The Seattle hospital — Grey Sloan Memorial — is named for the guy, after all! Euphoria did, however, give us a big Cal monologue with his “penis hanging out,” which is something Grey’s definitely never did.
Eric Dane may have officially left the ABC drama 11 years ago, but he’s been back for a couple of posthumous appearances. Mark Sloan was among the spirits who visited Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in Season 15’s “Flowers Grow Out of My Grave,” and the plastic surgeon made a surprising return alongside Chyler Leigh’s Lexie in Season 17’s “Breathe,” on Meredith’s COVID-coma beach.
It’s clear that McSteamy lives on in the hearts of his fans, and any Euphoria viewers who want to get to know Eric Dane before he was simply someone’s dad can rewatch any or all of Grey’s Anatomy's 19 seasons so far with a Netflix subscription (Mark Sloan makes his debut in the Season 2 episode “Yesterday”). As for what we know about Euphoria Season 3 and Grey’s Anatomy Season 20, we may be waiting longer than we’d like, given the ongoing writer’s and actor’s strikes, so keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule for what shows are premiering in the meantime.
