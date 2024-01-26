'There's A Lot Of Work That Went Behind That': Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Gets Real About Cassie's Puking Scene, And It Wasn't A Cake Walk
Fake-puking is an art, people.
Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard had one of the wildest character arcs in Euphoria's second season, offering up truly insane moments like her illicit bathroom hookup with her best friend's boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), her mascara-streaked meltdown in the girls' room ("I have never, ever been happier!"), and her smackdown with former BFF Maddy Perez during that shocking Season 2 ending.
But one of the character's most infamous scenes from the acclaimed teen drama is in the Euphoria Season 2 episode, "You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can," when Cassie gets wasted at Maddy's 18th birthday party and projectile-vomits in a hot tub. Sweeney discussed the memorable gross-out moment during a January 25 appearance on First We Feast's Hot Ones.
After host Sean Evans asked the actress to explain the "mechanics of throwing up on camera," calling her work "one of the most realistic puking scenes on TV," Sweeney paused her hot wing-eating to reveal:
When Evans says that the cup method doesn't give simulated puke scenes the "realistic volume you need," Sweeney joked:
Even grosser, the actress—who can currently be seen in the middlingly reviewed rom-com Anyone but You opposite Glen Powell—previously revealed to British GQ that filming the vomit scene included her selecting the "flavor" of her own sick.
Sweeney earned an Emmy nomination for her extraordinary work in Euphoria's second season but even she couldn't believe the places her character would have her going on the hit HBO series. As she told GQ:
We don't yet know when we'll see Cassie Howard back onscreen—there's still no official premiere date set for Euphoria Season 3 but it'll likely be sometime in 2025.
In the meantime, you can look forward to Sydney Sweeney as Spider-Woman Julia Carpenter in the Marvel Comics-inspired Madame Web, set to release in theaters on February 14th. Hopefully for her sake, there won't be any vomit tubes or horse bits necessary!
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
