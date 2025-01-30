Boston Rob Was Not Keen To Return To Survivor. Could Season 50 Change His Tune?

While there have been countless reality shows over the years, CBS' Survivor is in a league of its own. The long-running competition series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is undeniably one of the best reality shows of all time, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Season 50 will bring back returning players, so would the legendary Boston Rob be down for one more game? It sounds like he might have changed his tune.

Back in May of 2024, Rob Mariano (who is currently on the cast of The Traitors Season 3) told TV Insider “I don’t feel any desire" to return to the game that made him famous. But in a more recent interview with the publication, he seemed open to possibly joining Season 50, musing:

I had a conversation with Jeff for sure. It’s a big season, it’s a big celebration. It’d be fun to be involved in some way. So we’ll have to wait and see.

There you have it. It sounds like Mariano would like to be involved in Season 50 under the right circumstances. Whether that's by competing or having a cameo remains unclear, but given how much money Survivor contestants make, it seems like a complicated decision.

If Boston Rob decided not to play Survivor again, I couldn't blame him. He's already competed on a whopping five seasons of the long-running series, most recently Winners at War. Additionally, he appeared as a mentor in Island of the Idols alongside Sandra Diaz-Twine. So he's never been far from the game, and seems like a no-brainer for production to invite to show up at some capacity for Season 50.

Of course, the reality TV personality has been keeping busy as of late. Boston Rob has been making money on Survivor, Deal or No Deal Island, and The Traitors for years. So maybe he simply doesn't need to put himself through the grueling experience of filming another season of the OG series.

(Image credit: Peacock)

As previously mentioned, Rob is currently making waves in another popular series. Some Survivor fans are figuring out how to watch The Traitors Season 3, especially after the legendary player was named as a Traitor. It's early in the season but he's already had some truly iconic moments of television, especially his conflict at the Round Table with Bob the Drag Queen.

There hasn't been a returning player season of Survivor since the New Age began, so both fans and players themselves are eager to see folks get their long-awaited second chance on Season 50. But first we have a few more seasons to get through, with Season 48 on the 2025 TV Schedule for a February 26th premiere.