If You Miss The Bachelor, I Found A Great Horror Parody, And It’s Streaming For Free

It’s been a tough year for Bachelor Nation, with zero of The Bachelor’s reality dating shows airing on the 2026 TV schedule. Sure, there have been other worthwhile options, like the train wreck that was Let’s Marry Harry and Peacock’s beloved Love Island, but there’s just something special about the ABC franchise that has — until this year — had a consistent presence in prime time. If you need something to scratch that Bachelor itch, I found a great horror parody to do the trick, and it’s streaming for free on Tubi.

To be clear, when I say “great” horror parody, I mean "hilariously bad B-movie." Tubi’s got some really fun options when you take the time to look for them, like the Christmas gem The Grinch That Stole Bitches (what, is that not part of your annual holiday viewing?). Don’t get me wrong, there are some truly classic horror movies streaming on Tubi (and one that was so gross it made people sick), but then there are the hidden gems, like The Final Rose. So what is The Final Rose?

(Image credit: Tubi)

The Final Rose Is A Brilliantly Cynical Parody Of The Bachelor

The Final Rose is a Tubi Original that stars Christina Masterson as Jess Rose, a single mother who decides to go looking for love on the reality dating show Love at Last. But as Jess gets to know “The Beau” and the other women, she realizes that something seems off. Contestants start disappearing — and not just through the “break-up” ceremonies.

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The slasher flick steers clear of any keywords or phrases that might connect it directly to The Bachelor, but the mansion where Love at Last films looks an awful lot like Villa de la Vina, and Bachelor Nation fans are sure to pick up on some of the jabs thrown at the reality dating franchise. I was actually surprised that I couldn’t find any overlap between the show and The Final Rose in the cast and crew credits.

(Image credit: Tubi)

As A Bachelor Fan, I Loved The Final Rose

There are basically two sides to The Final Rose — the first half is The Bachelor parody, and the back half is the slasher. The dating show part of it is sure to resonate with a fandom that’s gone almost a full calendar year without a new season (The Golden Bachelor with Mel Owens premiered in September 2025).

This movie has the evil producers, the fame-hungry contestants manufacturing drama for more screen time, and hilarious dialogue that turns every mundane activity into a metaphor for falling in love. One segment that had me howling came when Jess was watching an old episode before deciding to sign up. On the show, The Beau and a contestant are on a one-on-one date cutting a mannequin’s hair. The woman then says in an interview:

You don’t have to be a hair stylist to see Bret has a lot of layers. Seeing the way he cut that hair made me really think I could fall in love with him. A man who knows his way around a pair of scissors usually knows his way around other things too.

This really just highlights the ridiculousness that I can’t get enough of on The Bachelor. There’s so much that Bachelor fans will recognize as references to the ABC series, like when the executive producer says he wants it to be “the most dramatic season yet,” and when “The Beau,” Garret Dalton (Robert Palmer Watkins) says, “My future wife is out there.” At one point, Garret even tells Jess:

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I also think this whole thing is bullshit. After 25 seasons, how many Beaus are actually still married? One?

The Final Rose came out in 2022, and with The Bachelor Season 25 airing in 2021, the timing works out here to make this a brutally accurate reference to the real franchise. At the time, only Sean Lowe had married the woman he proposed to while on the show. (Zach Shallcross became the second Bachelor to marry his ringwinner in 2025.)

(Image credit: Tubi)

The Dating Show Part Works Better Than The Horror

The front half of The Final Rose is surprisingly light on the kills, and unfortunately the movie loses steam as the body count piles up. The best part about the horror aspect, in my opinion, was the on-the-nose dialogue from the characters. Things like one woman saying the eliminated contestants were “dead to us,” Garret telling his women, “I want to see your guts,” during a group date challenge, and the host (Brian McGovern, who strangely doesn’t seem to be mocking either Chris Harrison or Jesse Palmer) warning the women on Night 1 that “not everyone will make it through the night.”

The kills themselves are largely unimpressive. Many happen off-camera or are only hinted at. In one case, Jess mentions that some girls are missing before their deaths are even shown, making me wonder if I’d missed something.

By the end, the movie feels like it wants to be over, and at 91 minutes, I was ready for that, too. One last-act scene that features multiple deaths is legitimately disturbing in a way that doesn’t fit the fun tone of the rest of the movie, and the ending feels just slapped on.

Despite those things, though, my recommendation stands strong for any fan of The Bachelor.

(Image credit: Tubi)

What’s Going On With The Bachelor Anyway?

The Bachelor typically airs at the beginning of the calendar year, but that plan was altered for 2026, which was supposed to feature Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette instead. That season was scrapped just days before its March premiere due to the leak of a video from the night of Paul’s 2023 domestic violence arrest, and no new Bachelor product was planned for the rest of 2026.

ABC has since announced that The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will return in 2027, though no filming or premiere dates have been confirmed. We can only hope that when the longtime reality dating franchise resumes, it’s less of a horror show than Love at Last on The Final Rose. At least we have this spectacularly cheesy horror movie to sustain us until then. The Final Rose is streaming for free on Tubi.