Taylor Frankie Paul Is Now Actively Campaigning For Her Scrapped Bachelorette Season To Air
This issue doesn't seem to be going away.
It’s been five months since ABC decided to pull Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette from the 2026 TV schedule, and since then there’s been a lot of back-and-forth speculation about whether those already-filmed episodes will ever see the light of day. No official update has been given, but apparently if Paul had her way, we’d definitely get to watch The Bachelorette Season 22. In fact, she’s now actively campaigning to release the scuttled season.
Taylor Frankie Paul has been caught up in domestic violence investigations and child custody fights for months now, following the leak of footage from her 2023 arrest in which she accidentally injures her daughter during an argument with then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. None of that has stopped fans from wanting to see Paul’s Bachelorette season, and according to one of TFP’s Instagram Stories, a petition has been started in hopes of spurring ABC to action:
The change.org petition was actually started five months ago but is gaining a lot of traction since Taylor Frankie Paul shared the link with her Instagram fans. As of this writing, it’s accumulated more than 18,000 verified signatures, and the number goes up every time I refresh the screen.
Taylor Frankie Paul has certainly made her feelings known, as she said she herself signed the petition.
Whether intentional or not, ABC has caused a bit of confusion — and kept the “to air or not to air” debate brewing — by not ever giving us a clear yes or no regarding the future of The Bachelorette Season 22. Their initial statement said that, because of the viral 2023 video, they were not moving forward with Taylor Frankie Paul’s season “at this time,” seemingly leaving the door open for a future release.
Many people — including some Bachelor Nation alumni — agreed with the decision, saying that ABC giving a platform to Taylor Frankie Paul would be to condone the behavior that’s gotten her in legal trouble. Others, like those signing the petition, say the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shouldn’t be defined by her worst moments. As the petition states:
The petition goes on to ask ABC to reconsider, providing suggestions like including a disclaimer or releasing the season on streaming only.
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Regardless of whether we ever see Taylor Frankie Paul as The Bachelorette, she will return to reality TV. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was also affected by her legal issues, shutting down production of Season 5 amidst the leaked video and new domestic violence accusations against both her and Dakota Mortensen. Disney made the decision to shorten the upcoming season to just five episodes — which will feature Paul — and the series has also been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7, which will return to 10 episodes apiece.
For now, you can watch all the drama that led up to TFP leaving for The Bachelorette by streaming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 with your Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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